SUPER RUGBY: Milestone game for former Buccaneer

RUGBY UNION: Former Yamba Buccaneers rugby star Jed Holloway will celebrate a milestone on Saturday night when he packs down in the second row for the NSW Waratahs team to play the Melbourne Rebels at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Holloway, who began his Super Rugby career at No.8, will play his 50th game for the Waratahs when he returns to the sky blue jersey from a rib injury.

Head coach Daryl Gibson said both sides will come out firing with the Waratahs coming off a bye and the Rebels coming off a 41-24 loss to the Stormers.

The Rebels are on top of the Australian conference ladder on 23 points with the Waratahs second on 16.

Also returning for the Waratahs is their captain Michael Hooper who will celebrate his 100th match for the team.

The two sides will play for the Weary Dunlop Shield, named in honour of Sir Edward 'Weary' Dunlop, who represented Australia and Victoria in rugby union and served as a medical officer in World War II.

Teams will also pay tribute to current and former service men and women with an special ANZAC ceremony before kick-off.