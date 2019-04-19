Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HALF CENTURY: Former Yamba player Jed Holloway will play his 50th game for the Waratahs tonight.
HALF CENTURY: Former Yamba player Jed Holloway will play his 50th game for the Waratahs tonight. Gregg Porteous
Rugby Union

SUPER RUGBY: Milestone game for former Buccaneer

Tim Howard
by
19th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: Former Yamba Buccaneers rugby star Jed Holloway will celebrate a milestone on Saturday night when he packs down in the second row for the NSW Waratahs team to play the Melbourne Rebels at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Holloway, who began his Super Rugby career at No.8, will play his 50th game for the Waratahs when he returns to the sky blue jersey from a rib injury.

Head coach Daryl Gibson said both sides will come out firing with the Waratahs coming off a bye and the Rebels coming off a  41-24 loss to the Stormers.

The Rebels are on top of the Australian conference ladder on 23 points with the Waratahs second on 16.

Also returning for the Waratahs is their captain Michael Hooper who will celebrate his 100th match for the team.

The two sides will play for the Weary Dunlop Shield, named in honour of Sir Edward 'Weary' Dunlop, who represented Australia and Victoria in rugby union and served as a medical officer in World War II.

Teams will also pay tribute to current and former service men and women with an special ANZAC ceremony before kick-off.  

More Stories

clarence league jed holloway rugby league sydney cricket ground
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: 45-minute delays on Pacific Highway

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: 45-minute delays on Pacific Highway

    News HOLIDAY traffic is causing significant delays on the Pacific Highway today.

    What's open this Easter long weekend

    What's open this Easter long weekend

    News Our quick guide to what's open this weekend

    Threatening text message a hoax

    premium_icon Threatening text message a hoax

    Crime Police reveal information about a concerning text message

    $6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

    premium_icon $6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

    News Promise made to fund revitalisation in Grafton