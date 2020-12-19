Menu
Orara Valley Lions Club president Gary Elston, Golden Dog Hotel owner Stephanie Luck and club secretary Noel Backman with the new defibrillator. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Health

BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
THANKS to the tireless fundraising efforts of the Orara Valley Lions Club, Glenreagh now has another defibrillator that can be accessed 24/7.

The new piece of lifesaving equipment is located outside the Golden Dog Hotel entrance specifically so the community would have one to access at any time of the day or night.

The addition now means there are defibrillators in each of the town’s RFS trucks and inside their Heart Start vehicle – the town’s emergency response initiative started a decade ago.

Lions Club secretary Noel Backman said they had raised over $2,500 to put in the machine and emphasised the it was protected by an alarm and security camera as a protection against any would-be thieves.

In recent years there have been a number of successful campaigns to have defibrillators installed in town centres, with recognition of just how effective they can be in saving someone’s life in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Earlier this year Grafton Midday Rotary succeeded in their quest to have them installed in the Grafton CBD after pushing hard for State Government grants.

glenreagh orara valley orara valley lions club orara valley tourist trail the golden dog hotel
