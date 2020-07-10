Big jump in numbers at cattle sales

T & L Keough of Bellingen were selected as the vendor of the week at this weeks prime cattle sale in Grafton. The Keoughs sold a total of 18 light-export and trade cattle including the 4 young heifers pictured. This pen of Angus heifers sold to restockers near Armidale for 454.2c/kg to return $1,146.86/head for the vendor. The offering was sold by Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents.

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 711 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale July 7.

The first sale for the new financial year saw a big jump in numbers, which has been the trend in most selling centres. Export bullocks and heifers sold cheaper by 10-20c/kg, however, a good yarding of cows sold firm to a shade easier.

The big surprise was the continued strength in the lightweight weaner department, with most sales 10-15c/kg dearer for the good quality calves on offer.

Sale Highlights

A/c S Cronin sold Shorthorn Cross Steers 330c/kg averaged 593.3kg – $1,958.00 p/hd

A/c D Carlton sold Brahman Cross Heifers 312.2c/kg averaged 580kg – $1,810.76 p/hd

A/c MJ & AJ Brown sold Brahman Cross Heifers 315.2c/kg weighed 410kg – $1,292.32

A/c Yeoman Pastoral sold a Hereford Cross Heifer 322.2c/kg weighed 505kg – $1,627.11

A/c D Carlton sold a Brahman Cross Cow 286.2c/kg weighed 610kg – $1,745.82

A/c CO Austen & Sons sold Brangus Cows 290c/kg averaged 645kg – $1,870.50 p/hd

A/c Springwood Grazing sold Brahman Cross Cows 283.2c/kg averaged 578.3kg – $1,637.84 p/hd

A/c MA, DM, CA & KA Johnson a Brahman Bull 310c/kg weighed 720kg – $2,232.00

A/c TL & TS Power sold an Angus Vealer Steer 510.2c/kg weighed 230kg – $1,173.46

A/c Ruth Donoghue sold Speckle Park Vealer Steers 498.2c/kg averaged 186.7kg – $929.97 p/hd

A/c Mount Jackadgery Cattle Station sold Charolais Vealer Steers 478.2c/kg averaged 227kg – $1,085.51 p/hd

A/c The Cotten Family Trust sold Angus Vealer Steers 530.2c/kg averaged 146kg – $774.09 p/hd

A/c The Cotten Family Trust sold Angus Vealer Heifers 470.2c/kg averaged 145.7kg – $685.15 p/hd

A/c G & N Cropper sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 534.2c/kg averaged 145kg – $774.59 p/hd

Farrell McCrohon Stock and Station Agents

730 head of cattle yarded at Grafton Tuesday.

The market for all export cattle eased slightly, however they still sold exceptionally well. Bullocks topped at 330c/kg to average 319c/kg.

Heavy cows sold to 290c/kg to average 278c/kg and medium weight cows sold between 240c/kg and 280c/kg.

In the trade section of the market, all young cattle sold dearer. Angus weaner steers sold to 540c/kg and cross bred weaner steers sold to 508c/kg with most sales between 460c/kg to 495c/kg. Weaner heifers sold between 390c/kg and 480c/kg.

J R & B A Carlton bullocks sold to 330c/kg weighed 675kg to return $2222/hd

Kenny Watters bullocks sold to 318 c/kg weighed 708kg to return $2230/hd

D A & R M Thompson sold to 318 c/kg weighed 723kg to return $2294/hd

Doboy Station steers sold to 376 c/kg weighed 414kg to return $1550/hd

Nick Fahey feeder steers sold to 396 c/kg weighed 455kg to return $1794/hd

Lachlan Ellis cows sold to 278 c/kg weighed 525kg to return $1450/hd

Arndilly Station cows sold to 270 c/kg weighed 462kg to return $1230/hd

T J & L G Keough Angus steers sold to 414 c/kg weighed 335kg to return $1367/hd

Ryan Fahey Angus steers sold to 410 c/kg weighed 312kg to return $1272/hd

SARO Pastoral Angus steers sold to 530 c/kg weighed 148kg to return $776/hd

E D Reilly Angus steers sold to 520 c/kg weighed 186kg to return $965/hd