ON TOUR: Don't miss Taylor Henderson's Love Somebody concert at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Saturday night.
Entertainment

Big line-up of live music ahead

Lesley Apps
by
17th Jan 2019 8:11 PM
Tonight

  • Some Like It Hot free comedy night featuring, Mel Buttle, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Stunned Mullets, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Big River Blues, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Pink Zinc, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Lecia Louise, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Bella Tango, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • International DJ Tali Freaks, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Andrew Hegedus, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Pistol Whip, from 8pm, Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club.

Saturday

  • Anna and Jed, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Taylor Henderson, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • Lazy Sunday Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Minnie Marks, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Nicole Brophy Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Tony & Declan, from 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Ülo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Sunday Chill Session Tali Freaks, 4-7pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Monday

  • Coalby Day, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Old Semeil, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Adam Brown & Dirty Channel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming soon

  • January 18: Mighty Ocean, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • January 19: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 19: Taylor Henderson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • January 22: Old Semeil, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 25: Nocturnal Tapes, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • January 25: The Starktons, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • February 1: Cinema Under the Stars screening of Paddington, Memorial Park Grafton.
  • February 1: Salty Bones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.
