Big line-up of live music ahead
Tonight
- Some Like It Hot free comedy night featuring, Mel Buttle, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Stunned Mullets, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Big River Blues, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Pink Zinc, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Lecia Louise, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Bella Tango, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- International DJ Tali Freaks, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Andrew Hegedus, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
- Pistol Whip, from 8pm, Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club.
Saturday
- Anna and Jed, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Taylor Henderson, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- Lazy Sunday Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Minnie Marks, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Nicole Brophy Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Tony & Declan, from 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Ülo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sunday Chill Session Tali Freaks, 4-7pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Monday
- Coalby Day, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Old Semeil, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Adam Brown & Dirty Channel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming soon
- January 18: Mighty Ocean, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- January 19: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 19: Taylor Henderson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- January 22: Old Semeil, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 25: Nocturnal Tapes, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- January 25: The Starktons, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- February 1: Cinema Under the Stars screening of Paddington, Memorial Park Grafton.
- February 1: Salty Bones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.