Big loss is a cause for celebration

BELEIVE AND ACHIEVE: Kay Martin (left) and Jeannie Crispin (right) at the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic with manager Karen Adams.

BELEIVE AND ACHIEVE: Kay Martin (left) and Jeannie Crispin (right) at the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic with manager Karen Adams. Tim Jarrett

IT WAS something most wouldn't think twice about, but putting on a seatbelt triggered something in Jeannie Crispin which led to her taking action.

"It was the tiniest thing,” she said.

"I had to get up and take a layer off before I could do up my seat belt.”

Despite consistent warnings from health professionals, it was that moment in 2017 that led Ms Crispin to shed more than 34.8kg and be selected as a finalist in the Cambridge Weight Plan Slimmer of the Year along with fellow Grafton resident, Kay Martin.

The women will be attending a gala dinner at the Park Hyatt in Melbourne on Saturday, an event

that recognises participants in the program who have trimmed down

the most.

Although the prospect of the event was exciting for Ms Crispin, the best part about shedding so much weight through the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic was the effect it had on her health.

"This wasn't so much about appearance, although that bothered me, this was about health,” she said.

"I was on blood pressure medication, my knees were going, I was pre-diabetic, my liver and kidney function were not normal.

GREAT RESULT: Slimmers Kay Martin and Jeannie Crispin at the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic. Tim Jarrett

"But I got my test results back from my GP two days after I made the finals and although I was excited, they were the prize for me.”

Kay Martin lost 31kg and was still emotional when she spoke of the response from her family after taking part in the program.

"When your kids tell you 'Mum, I am so proud of you', that really makes a difference.”

Along with the positive health outcomes that came about, Ms Crispin explained she became increasingly aware how people interacted with her when she was overweight.

"People treat you differently when you are big, they treat you as though you are not as intelligent,” she said.

"I had surgery last year and I could have keyhole surgery.

"Had I not lost that weight, I would have had open surgery and the recovery time would have been tripled.”

Manager of the Grafton Weight Loss Clinic, Karen Adams, said the program's success was down to the one-on-one time she spent with her clients, something which set it apart from other programs.