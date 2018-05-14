Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CENTURION: Queensland Reds lock Kane Douglas.
CENTURION: Queensland Reds lock Kane Douglas. AAP/Josh Woning
Rugby Union

Big loss sours milestone match for Yamba star

14th May 2018 5:00 AM

RUGBY UNION: It was meant to be a celebration for Yamba rugby junior Kane Douglas on Saturday, but his 100th Super Rugby game might be the one he wants to forget the most.

Douglas lined up at lock for the Queensland Reds in their abysmal 63-17 defeat at the hands of the Sunwolves in Tokyo, Japan.

It was a stark contrast to the way the Sunwolves had started the season, losing their past nine games and leaking more than 40 points each game.

But the Japanese outfit was helped along the way by some poor efforts in defence and discipline from the travelling Reds, and coach Brad Thorn was not mincing his words.

"We got exactly what we deserved from a far better Sunwolves side and it's frustrating because it's a long way to come for a performance like that,” Thorn said after the clash.

Cheap off-sides, high tackles, breakdown infringements, and an obstruction handed Sunwolves sniper Hayden Parker the chance to knock over seven penalty goals and score 31 points off the boot.

It was a tough day in the office for Douglas, who played down the importance of the milestone before the match.

"It's something I wouldn't have thought would come round but mostly in this team I feel old,” he said.

Douglas, who was instrumental in the Wallabies charge to the 2015 World Cup final, is aiming for one final call-up to the national squad before he departs for Bordeaux in 2019.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Grafton police rescue missing Queensland boy

    premium_icon Grafton police rescue missing Queensland boy

    News QUEENSLAND Police will look to extradite a 53-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a 12-year-old boy from Queensland, who has found in Grafton

    • 14th May 2018 5:00 AM
    NIGHTMARE: Rebels lose the battle at home

    NIGHTMARE: Rebels lose the battle at home

    Rugby League SLOW start and lapse in attitude costs South Grafton side.

    #Putoutyourrubbish: Get ready to take out the trash!

    #Putoutyourrubbish: Get ready to take out the trash!

    Council News Kerbside cleanup starts this week

    Once, twice, three times for the crown for Bronte

    Once, twice, three times for the crown for Bronte

    News New Jacaranda Queen candidate keen to shine on stage

    Local Partners