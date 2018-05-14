Big loss sours milestone match for Yamba star

RUGBY UNION: It was meant to be a celebration for Yamba rugby junior Kane Douglas on Saturday, but his 100th Super Rugby game might be the one he wants to forget the most.

Douglas lined up at lock for the Queensland Reds in their abysmal 63-17 defeat at the hands of the Sunwolves in Tokyo, Japan.

It was a stark contrast to the way the Sunwolves had started the season, losing their past nine games and leaking more than 40 points each game.

But the Japanese outfit was helped along the way by some poor efforts in defence and discipline from the travelling Reds, and coach Brad Thorn was not mincing his words.

"We got exactly what we deserved from a far better Sunwolves side and it's frustrating because it's a long way to come for a performance like that,” Thorn said after the clash.

Cheap off-sides, high tackles, breakdown infringements, and an obstruction handed Sunwolves sniper Hayden Parker the chance to knock over seven penalty goals and score 31 points off the boot.

It was a tough day in the office for Douglas, who played down the importance of the milestone before the match.

"It's something I wouldn't have thought would come round but mostly in this team I feel old,” he said.

Douglas, who was instrumental in the Wallabies charge to the 2015 World Cup final, is aiming for one final call-up to the national squad before he departs for Bordeaux in 2019.