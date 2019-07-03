Big month for Sports Award winners

TEAM EFFORT: League tag player Elle Moss thanked her Grafton Ghosts teammates after taking out the Senior Sportsperson of the Month Award for June. She will be among the nominees Sportsperson of the Year at the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at GDSC on November 9.

SPORTS AWARDS: After a string of strong performances led to another representative call up, Elle Moss has taken out the Senior Sportsperson of the Month award.

The Junior Sportsperson of the Month Award went to local golfing whiz, Willow Harris after his success in the Tim Schaeffer Classic.

But as captain of the Grafton Ghosts Ladies League-Tag Ghosts side, Elle Moss has been instrumental in their fine form in recent weeks and has led from the front by scoring four tries and kicking eight goals so far this season.

Moss was happy to have won award and recognised the significance of individual accolades, but the player was quick to emphasise the role her team played in her good form for the club.

"I feel very honoured to even be mentioned,” she said.

"It is a team sport so you can only do so much on your own. It is the people around you that help you be the best you can be.

"I am really lucky to have a awesome group of girls around me at the Ghosts.”

Her rise to become the Ghosts' club captain was something Moss was also proud of and said the club played a big role in her life.

"I am a pretty big club person and sport has been pretty much my life, so to be named club captain was awesome and helped motivate me to achieve my best for the club.”

Her stellar form for both the Ghosts and the Group 2 representative side led to the star being picked in the North Coast Bulldogs side to compete at the NSW Country Championships in Glen Innes on July 20, along with her team-mate Mekeely Heron.

Moss said that call up was "unexpected” but was also very humbled by it and was looking forward to playing with her clubmate.

"I just went out there to do my best so being selected was a bit of a shock but was obviously very happy about it.” she said. .

"It is absolutely well deserved for Mekeely.”

The representative player was also excited to see the growth of women's and girls sport across the Clarence and singled out Ghosts fans for getting behind the league tag team.

"The Clarence Valley has been really supportive of ladies league tag, so it is really good that people are coming in and watching the early game,” she said.

"I love the fact that women and girls are getting in and participating in sport and league tag is a great pathway for women who want to get into rugby league.”

Grafton High student Willow Harris hits a drive on the 18th hole at the NSW All Schools Golf championships at Yamba Golf Club. Adam Hourigan

At the other end of the spectrum, Willow Harris has won the Junior Sportsperson of the Month award after enjoying another successful Tim Schaeffer Classic.

The young golfer has gone from strength to strength, taking home the shield for for a second time after winning the competition in 2013.

He came up against some of stiff competition and entered the competition with a handicap of 2 and came out on top after posting an excellent 71.

He backed that up with a solid performance in the NSW Combined High Schools Golf Championships and All Schools Selection Trials coming third in the North Coast category.

His chances of making the top sixteen and a spot in the matchplay championship were dented after some wild weather on the first day, but recovered to post a final round score of 77 and place a respectable 27th.