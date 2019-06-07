Huge star who turned down Thor role

Chris Hemsworth narrowly scored the role of Thor after it was offered to Daniel Craig.

Thor, Wolverine, Iron Man … They're the big screen heroes we've come to know and obsess over.

But it's the actors who bring them to life that make these films so spectacular.

Our favourite action stars have been immortalised following the success of Avengers: Endgame, with some of the best movies (think Deadpool, Avengers, Black Panther and Transformers) from production powerhouses Disney, Warner Bros and 20th Century Fox available to stream on Foxtel from today for its Comic Book Legends Movie Event.

But before you binge watch all weekend, you might be surprised to learn these iconic characters were almost going to be played by different actors.

Chris Hemsworth narrowly scored the role of Thor, Chris Pratt was a last resort for Star-Lord, and Scarlett Johansson was ushered in at the 11th hour to play Black Widow when another big name pulled out.

These are the people who were nearly cast instead.

THOR

Only Hemsy could play Thor. Picture: Marvel Studios

James Bond AND Thor? That would be some resume.

Daniel Craig revealed in 2008 he was offered the role of the Marvel hero on a silver platter - but sensationally turned it down.

"They approached me," he told The Daily Star. "I turned it down. I didn't fancy running around with long hair and a hammer."

Lucky for us, Hemsy was totally down for running around with long hair and a hammer. #Straya.

He had to beat his own brother, Liam, and Tom Hiddleston (who ended up being cast as Loki) for the role.

IRON MAN

Actor Robert Downey Jr in ‘Iron Man’. Picture: Marvel Studios

Tom Cruise loves his action flicks. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Perhaps one of the most prestigious comic book heroes of all time, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man.

Before they made the breakout 2008 movie, producer Kevin Feige confirmed there'd been discussions with Cruise.

"There have been discussions (with Cruise) over the past several years and there are a number of factors involved," he said at the time.

Nicolas Cage - a self confessed diehard superhero fan - also threw his hat in the ring for the part.

It's understood Marvel Entertainment, which was just starting out, couldn't afford to bring Cruise on board.

But Downey Jr was affordable. More than a decade later, we can promise you he's not very affordable anymore.

BLACK WIDOW

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson is the ultimate bad-ass superwoman, making her debut as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Iron Man 2.

But it was Emily Blunt who was the preference to play the part.

The English actor had been cast and was in final contract negotiations when she was forced to pull the plug due to a scheduling conflict with another film: Gulliver's Travels. Which regrettably for her, was a flop.

Johansson was then called in to fill the shoes and we wouldn't have it any other way.

STAR-LORD

The only man who can play Star-Lord.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quinn in Guardians of the Galaxy is comedy gold. It's like the role was made for him.

But it was first offered to several A-list actors, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who knocked it back to star in the Sin City sequel.

That movie was a massive flop at the box office, and Gordon-Levitt later admitted it was a bad decision not taking the role of Star-Lord.

That wasn't Pratt's only hurdle. It turns out the director James Gunn was not interested in him even auditioning, with casting director Sarah Finn intervening to make it happen.

"I was really happy when I finally got them together and it was honestly one of those eureka moments that we talk about in casting when it absolutely feels right and you know it's right," she said. "James turned to me within ten seconds and said 'He's the guy.'"

CAPTAIN AMERICA

Chris Evans is Captain America.

John Krasinski as Captain America? Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

John Krasinski, who many fans would know as the hilarious character of Jim from The Office, got as far as filming a screen test in costume for Steve Rogers/Captain America.

But he decided the role wasn't for him.

The actor and acclaimed director said reality hit him he wasn't the best fit when Hemsworth entered the room in his Thor costume, ripped muscles on full display.

"I went, 'I'm good. This is stupid. That's okay, I'm not Captain America'," he said on Conan O'Brien's show.

Given his comedic prowess, the role would probably be completely different if he decided to stay on board.

WOLVERINE

Yep. Hugh Jackman fits the part.

The success of X-Men is largely credited to Hugh Jackman, thanks to his stellar job playing Wolverine.

But director Bryan Singer originally had his sights on fellow Aussie actor Russell Crowe for the part.

Keep in mind this was 20 years ago, when Crowe played General Maximus in Ridley Scott's cult film Gladiator.

It was widely reported Crowe turned down the role as Wolverine to star in the Oscar-winning film, a decision we're sure he doesn't regret.

He also reportedly suggested Jackman for the role instead.

