Big names come calling on Grafton

LEGENDARY Cold Chisel guitarist and solo star Ian Moss is about to begin his national theatre tour which will take him through numerous regional centres in New South Wales and Victoria over the next four months - including an evening at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on August 31.

A tour like this is becoming less extraordinary in the Clarence as the rise of regional entertainment options becomes more appealing to A-grade bands and artists.

While coastal venues like Yamba have always clicked along nicely due to their appealing location, inland cities and more remote centres have been enjoying their own resurgence nationally as indicated by long-time Daily Telegraph music journalist Kathy McCabe's article.

In the Grafton area, the calibre of artist has been gaining momentum ever since the Saraton Theatre opened its doors after major renovation in 2010.

While it was slow to start, nationally recognised live entertainment has been reliably coming through its door and so too have the bums on seats.

Saraton Theatre manager Michelle Gilbert said it was now a case of the artists reaching out to them rather than the other way around.

"We used to contact people but now the big names are contacting us. We can get five or six emails a week asking about dates. It was like that in June and July this year. We couldn't fit any more in. Everyone seemed to be touring at once.”

Ms Gilbert said requests do come in waves and it can be hard anticipating what's best and who will appeal to the broadest audiences.

"You can have absolutely no one to choose from and then everyone starts coming through. It's a matter of who gets in first, really. Some agencies call through for dates 12 months in advance because of that.”

Their roll call of previous performers is getting more stellar by the year with the likes of Guy Sebastian, Jimmy Barnes, Bernard Fanning, Kasey Chambers, Leo Sayer and our homegrown heroes The McClymonts and Troy Cassar-Daley all gracing the stage to mostly sold-out shows.

The comedy circuit has proved extremely successful too. Names like Carl Barron, Rockwiz Live, Kitty Flanagan, Anh Do, and the travelling Roadshows are killing it at the Saraton. Barron still holds the record with three straight nights of sell-outs, no mean feat for a theatre that seats 950.

While Ian Moss is the next big thing to arrive at the end of this month, the live circuit for the Saraton at least can slow down this time of year but Ms Gilbert has assured us there is more of where that came from next year.

"We have got some big Australian names circling. The future looks very promising. There are lots of live acts doing regional tours these days as they find out about these great venues.”

While the Saraton is a grand example of a live venue here in the Clarence, the "little theatre that could'' across the river is also enjoying the resurgence of typically metro-based artists spreading their wings.

One of the first to approach the Pelican was Melbourne boogaloo performer CW Stoneking, whose city shows and festival appearances were already well established but he was looking for new places to explore.

"He was the first big one we did and he came to us. He did two big shows and sold them both out,” Pelican president Bronwyn Gell said.

"It was a really exciting time for us and we've had some really great shows since then. I've recently put up some of the old posters and thought, my god have they been here, so the venue does have form.”

While the Pelican's line-ups have been on the quirkier side of mainstream, the South Grafton institution is getting good responses from audiences to the variety of acts they have been hosting.

Ian Moss plays the Saraton e on August 31. Waiting For Godot opens at the Pelican Playhouse tomorrow night and runs over two weekends. Touring performers Bethanie Jolly and Peter Hunt arrive at the Pelican September 1.