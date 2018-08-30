Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

A GRASSROOTS event to raise awareness of men's mental health services will kick off at Grafton Speedway at the end of the month.

The organisers have called the event Yeah the Boys, and there are three aims to promote the cause.

An organiser, Theresa Kelly, said Yeah the Boys aimed to:

Connect men to the services available to help support them.

Build the brand of mateship

Raise money for beneficiary groups

"The event has been put together to allow men and their families to access mental health support services in an out of hours and friendly environment,” Ms Kelly said.

"Grafton Speedway has come on board with great enthusiasm to host and support this event - we could not have hoped for a better partner.”

Mental health organisations SafeWork, Mates in Construction, Blokes Advice, Save-A-Mate, Our Healthy Clarence, Dads in Distress as well as legal representative have pledged to have a presence at the event.

Ms Kelly said companies including Fulton Hogan, Bunnings, BCF and The Village Green had donated prizes for the night.

"We will also have the Lions Club on site with the SES cooking up a sausage sizzle and local band Living Proof providing entertainment,” she said.

Grafton Speedway promotions manager Troy Savile said the speedway was a perfect venue for the event.

"Something needs to be done to help men realise that it's OK to seek help when they need it,” he said.

Ms Kelly said she was still seeking more people to be involved.

"Anyone who wants to help or make a donation can contact me on 0403 890 360,” she said.

Yeah the Boys will be held during the September 29 Grafton Speedway meeting from 4pm until close.