Big numbers and a big heart for timber plant

SAFETY FIRST: Koppers Grafton Darrell Simmons and Scott Pereira in front of their log of more than 1900 days without a lost time injury at the plant. Adam Hourigan

THEY are the largest supplier of hardwood poles in Australia, sending more than 40,000 units across the country and overseas.

But it's another number - 1908 - just by the door of the office that is even more impressive for Koppers Wood Products in Grafton.

The number represents the amount of days since the site had a lost-time injury, an incredible feat considering the nature of the work.

"There's a lot of manual work, big electrical planers, chainsaws, drills, big loaders and trucks, and we focus a lot on safety and safety behaviour,” business manager Rick Tranter said.

"The guys here have really embraced it and it shows. Out of six plants worldwide, we were one of the highlights.”

They were awarded the President's Award, which was issued by its head office in the United States in recognition of their efforts in safety and environment, with no EPA licence breaches.

"In fact, the EPA come on site and ask if they can bring others on to have a look,” Mr Tranter said.

And to show they have big hearts to match the big numbers, the staff decided to present the $4000 money from the award to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

"The team at Koppers have been supporting our service for over 15 years through workplace-giving donations,” regional marketing manager for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Zeke Huish, said.

"When we received the call saying they had chosen us to receive the proceeds from their President's Award, it was very humbling and incredibly generous of the staff to nominate us.”

And while the 1908 days, which equates to more than five years, is an incredible achievement, Mr Tranter said their eye was on another number on the wall, looking to surpass the site record of 2822 days set in the 1900s.

"We've been doing this a while, and we do a lot of training. We don't just focus on one area, we do lots of things,” Mr Tranter said.

"We have a good team of people... and we get all our staff's input. It's not being forced upon them, they want to be part of it.

"At the end of the day, we want our staff to be able to come, do a good day's work and walk out the door as they came.”