Dean Loadsman teaching the crowd a traditional dance at the Grafton Big Picnic in Market Square park.
News

Big Picnic a big hit in Grafton

TIM JARRETT
by
13th Apr 2019 1:28 PM

Market Square is a hive of activity today with the inaugural Big Picnic event being held in the Grafton park.

There is already a buzz about the place with free smoothies, art and craft workshops, a circus play space for kids, a collaborative art installation growing in one of the park's Jacarandas and a 'design your own smoothie' stall.

There is live music from The Coffee Shots, Living Proof and High Abilities. There will be a pop-up café in one of the shipping containers, food trucks & the biggest Instaframe you've ever seen!

The community event is produced by Events Delivered for Clarence Valley Council's Plunge Festival and is designed to bring the community together, by showcasing many of the enjoyable ways to experience your local park.

Grafton Daily Examiner

