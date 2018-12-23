Big plans as Wooli park gets the biggest slide

ALREADY dubbed the Wooli Wedgie, the latest addition to the Solitary Islands Marine Park Resort is a hit after only two days of operation.

The waterslide, believed to be the largest in a resort in Australia, is 110m long and 9m high and has been revamped for the coastal location.

Resort manager Casey Meaker said it was part of he resort having something new for their visitors each year.

"We've renovated the pool area last year, and this year we've added the slide as well as the splash park, which includes the two little pools.”

Ms Meaker said it was part of their pitch to attract more families to the park and the area.

"We're becoming more of a family market. We're a little bit off the beaten track, so we want to make ourselves famous for something, but it's all about the kids.”

And there's plenty for them to do, between the pools and slides, there's also an inflatable waterslide, as well as activities such as fishing, kayaking watersports, and over the weekend even a T-shirt tie dying workshop.

"People are so busy, they want to go away, relax, know the kids are in a safe, happy environment, tucker them out so it's happy kids and happy parents,” Ms Meaker said.

"One of our main campaigns around the park is about bringing it back to nature, we get a lot of people from the Gold Coast, and it's about getting them outside, and giving them experience that's different from the hustle and the bustle.”

Ms Meaker said their summer season in Wooli was already looking good, with recent rain greening up the park ready for the visitors.