Big plans for cabaret queen's first Grafton appearance

STARRING ROLE: The legendary star of the Australian stage Rhonda Burchmore will be the headline act at this year's Christmas Carols Concert at Alumy Creek Reserve. John McRae

SHE'S been a star of the stage and the small screen since the 1980s, her warm vivaciousness and commanding glamorous presence, a winning combination for Australia's cabaret loving audiences.

Now for the first time, Melbourne's queen of entertainment Rhonda Burchmore is heading for a Clarence Valley stage for a starring role at our annual Christmas Carols Concert.

Ms Burchmore said she had always heard of the area but it will be her "absolute first time to Grafton. It's a bit of trip getting there from Melbourne but it will be worth it”.

She said she was looking forward to working with Greg Butcher and the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Choir and was glad the talented director kept at her to make the journey.

"He started asking a year or more ago and I couldn't do it but continued requesting and requesting and he's incredibly organised so eventually we found a date where I was free so I thought 'why not?'. I'm looking forward to meeting all the locals.”

Ms Burchmore said she would spend a full weekend in the Clarence arriving Friday night returning to Melbourne late on Sunday afternoon.

"We will be straight into rehearsals on Saturday morning. I just love what (Greg) is doing musically with the arrangement and he is so committed to the production, I couldn't say no to that kind of show.”

She said Christmas was a very special time for her and loved the "whole thing of families getting together” and the communal spirit these events generated.

"Mind you having said that, the program I'm looking at is huge. There is something like 30 songs on the night. I said to Greg I hope you have a big book of lyrics for me to follow with big fat fonts because I'm getting a bit blinder in my old age.”

Of course Rhonda Burchmore is no stranger to singing Christmas carols having lead the choruses at Melbourne city's big Christmas Eve event consecutively across a decade before winding back.

"Sometimes I think it's nice to just be with family on Christmas Eve so the past couple of years I've been going up the Gold Coast. That's been mine lately, by the beach with family with a glass of champagne and watching the other people sing the carols on telly. Also sometimes in Melbourne, it's freezing cold at Christmas so I think if you can wake up leisurely on Christmas morning, take long walk on the beach and have a swim with family, that's my kind of Christmas.”

The seasoned stage performer said she was going to perform a broad repertoire from the traditional carols to more contemporary choices.

"I'll be doing Christmas songs like Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and some more contemporary numbers that aren't necessarily carols. Some of the more traditional carols were written for all sorts of voices, male and female and some of the Hallelujah choruses are quite challenging vocally so hopefully all those people in Grafton will help me through those big choral songs. I've also popped a few of my favourites in there like When You Wish Upon A Star because Christmas is a good time for making wishes.”

Of course Ms Burchmore is no stranger to performing swing style songs either and will be incorporating a few of those into the mix as well.

"Greg has written a nice medley of everything from Rocking Around the Christmas Tree to Jingle Bell Rock which I'll be doing with the local dancers. I love a big program.”

So will be get to see the legendary Legs 11 as she is endearingly known, join in with the dancing? "Yeah, try to stop me. That's just what I do. When you put on a song like that, and if there's enough space, I'll be dancing along with the kids.”

Besides the nuts and bolts of her work singing and dancing, Ms Burchmore is also well known for her statuesque and sparkling stage presence, something she plans on bringing with her for the Grafton concert. "I've always been partial to a bit of bling in a gown and this is really good opportunity to include some sparkle. I'm going to give Grafton and the valley a big show. I'm packing at least two or three gowns so the audience is going to get costume changes as well as all those songs.”

"And if Grafton's favourite colour is purple I'll have to have a look in the wardrobe and see what I can bring out.”

Ms Burchmore has had a very active year on stage touring her Abba-Solutely Fabulous show all around the country. "I've done a few random theatres throughout this year which has been really successful so hopefully one day I will get to bring it to Grafton. I'll have a look at the Saraton Theatre while I'm there so you never know, I could be back again soon.”

Don't miss the incredible Rhonda Burchmore live on stage with the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Choir at the annual Christmas Carols Concert at Alumy Creek Reserve, Lawrence Road near Grafton on Saturday. Gates open 4pm.

QUICK Q&A with Rhonda

Given you are a singing and dancing star are your legs insured?

No that's all a myth. I am insured, but my legs come with that. What use are the legs being insured if the rest of me is not? Someone got hold of that and went with it on Wikipedia. Mine are part of the whole package.

Do you think there has been a resurgence of musicals in Australia?

There's been an incredible influx of musicals at moment but lack of actual theatres for the content to go into. When I grew up my first performances were in the late 80s. We had the wonderful Her Majesty's Theatre in Sydney which has been pulled down and they're thinking of pulling down the Theatre Royal so there's not that many venues to perform these shows. There seems to be an awful lot of material coming in next year which is very, very exciting. I think if people see decent stuff they will come back for more. I'm all for that "get off the lounge and come and out to see a live show” message.

What's been your favourite role to perform?

In terms of enjoyment, I was in the original Mamma Mia back in 2001 for two years. That was a lot of fun. But my favourite role was in Hot Shoe Shuffle. It was written for me with seven boys and it toured Australia, London and Japan. That was a very successful one and dear to my heart.

What's in store for you next year?

All sorts of things including writing my own sitcom so I reckon watch this space. It's all up in the air at the moment but I'll throw it up and see what lands.