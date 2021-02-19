BIG RAIN: Flood watch issued for rivers

Tallawudjah Creek at Glenreagh almost burst its banks at Glenreagh. Photo: Tim Jarrett

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for the Orara and Bellinger Rivers for late Friday and into the weekend.

The Bellinger River has just had an earlier flood warning removed, with the river peaking below the minor flooding level this morning, however the Bureau said that with the saturation of both rivers from constant rain, the rivers would begin to rise again.

Meteorologist Helen Kirkup said that a trough forming off the east coast had been directing showers across the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers areas.

“We have had a couple of intense heavy rainfalls … with areas receiving more than 50mm in two hours,” she said.

Ms Kirkup said that they expected a low-pressure systems to form in the trough which would possibly create wind warnings and hazardous surf conditions.

Water flows across the Orara Way Photo: Tim Jarrett

“Cold air movements will make the trough deepen and forms lows, which will increase wind speeds near them, and increase the likelihood of the rain becoming more widespread,” she said.

“There is also the possibility of some areas getting continuing rainfall which may lead to some flash flooding.

“The showers will continue until maybe a break on Saturday afternoon … but with the trough deepening off shore there more be more unstable weather Sunday morning, and then easing in Monday with the low moving a long way off the coast.”

Ms Kirkup said that coming out of the summer season there had been a drop in the temperature, but rain mostly confined to the coastal areas, and said that was likely to be similar with the weather this weekend.

Some rural properties in Upper Orara are cut off after the torrential rain Photo: Tim Jarrett

“During the course of the weekend, it is highly likely our hydrologists will update the flood warnings, in particular if the areas get a lot of rain,” she said.

“The catchments are very moist, and we will keep a watch through the whole weekend.”

The flood watch is warning of possible minor flooding for both river systems.

