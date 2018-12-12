Big results from our Little A's

LITTLE ATHLETICS: It was a new beginning this year for the Lower Clarence Little Athletics Club, but they've made sure they ended the year bursting through the tape.

Eleven athletes from the club competed in the Northern Rivers Zone event held in Lismore. Following on from their excellent performance in a multi event in November, the club struck gold six times.

Emma Kerr starred for the club, winning three gold medals, including winning the discus by more than 10m. Josh Carige won a gold, two silvers and a bronze, while Tiffany Brien won the other gold in the shot put.

Club treasurer Aimee Bice said that the club was incredibly proud of its young athletes, who were close to breaking a few long-standing records.

"I don't think we were expecting to do as well, especially given the size of other clubs like Coffs Harbour who are just massive,” she said.

Ms Bice said the club wanted to pay tribute to not only the athletes, but the parents who had put in hard work all year, volunteering for jobs and pitching in together.

"Without that help and support they provide we couldn't achieve what we have already,” she said.

Ms Bice said that they had amazing guidance from long-serving committee member Tracey Brien, who had guided the new committee and brought them up to speed.

She also paid tribute to running coach Blake Reardon, who had taken the raw talent that many of the 38-strong members of the club had in 800m running and really unlocked their potential and improved times.

"He's been doing technical work, and was really able to help those individuals reach their full potential.”

All of the 11 athletes have qualified for the regional competition to be held in Newcastle on February 2-3.

MEDALLISTS

Emma Kerr - 3 Gold for under-10 girls' shot put, high jump and discus.

Joshua Carige - Gold under-10 boys' 800m, silver in high jump, silver in 70m and a bronze in the 200m.

Tiffany Brien - 3 medals - gold in under-15 girls' shot put, silver in discus and bronze in javelin

Holly Sangster - 4 silver in the under-15 girls' 300m hurdles, 90m hurdles, javelin and 800m

Maya Sutherland - Gold in under-13 80m hurdles

Layla Cramb - 2 silver medals in under-14 girls' 100m and long jump

Jade Simon - silver in under-10 girls' high jump, bronze in 800m

Isabel Boylan - Silver in girls under-12 long jump

Flint Sutherland - Bronze in under-11 boys' high jump

Jett Sutherland - Bronze in under-9 boys' 70m

Flynn Boylan - 4th in under-10 boys' 70m, qualifying for regionals with a great time.