BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

WHO'S NEXT? The seven senior and 14 junior Jacaranda Queen candidates for the 2019 festival will be revealed at the inaugural Meet Greet event at Market Square on Sunday. Adam Hourigan

THERE'S nothing like a little royal secrecy to get a kingdom's citizens excited.

And for Graftonians, all will be revealed this Sunday when the first official event of the 2019 Grafton Jacaranda Festival, Eat Meet and Greet, launches in Market Square.

This will be your first chance to find out who the seven Queen candidates vying for the 2019 title will be.

You will also be introduced to the 14 junior candidates and the Matron of Honour Elect, and, as the event name suggests, there will be a range of gourmet food trucks and craft beer (by The Welder's Dog) standing by to tempt you while you do.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder said the event had been designed to introduce the Queen candidates in a relaxed and fun atmosphere where people could mingle and get to know more about them.

"We encourage everyone to come to Market Square to meet their friends, greet the candidates and enjoy some great food and music,” he said.

"It will be a family fun day out with jumping castles, slides and games for the kids and a fantastic array of food trucks dishing up cuisine from around the world to suit all tastes including vegetarian and vegan options.

"The incredible family band from Nana Glen, D'Boyzos, with Pete Dyball and his talented sons Sam and Lee, will also provide the entertainment for what will be a glorious Sunday afternoon in the spiritual heart of the Jacaranda Festival - Market Square.”

In a nod to the city's heritage and a twist to the event, the aptly named Volkers Bar will be officially opened by local businessman Kim Dahl, the great- grandson of the man who first introduced the Jacaranda trees to Grafton, Henry Volkers.

"The festival is now in its 85th year so anything we can do to pay homage to its heritage is very important to the committee and the event.”

Meet Greet Eat is free to

attend and is on Sunday from 11am to 3pm. For more go to www.jacarandafestival.com