BIG RIVER COUNTRY: Moments in time captured on canvas

COWPER Art Gallery and Studio celebrates the beginning of the Clarence Valley Plunge Arts and Culture Festival with the opening of Clarence Valley artist Harry Westera's newest exhibition, Big River Country.

After a successful exhibition of local subjects in 2017, Harry's new body of paintings feature scenes throughout the Clarence Valley, often referred to as Big River country.

Scenes are inspired by the dairy and sugarcane farms, the Scottish heritage town of Maclean, the river ports of Iluka and Yamba, the beaches and many places in between, capturing an array of fishing fleets, scenic coastlines, canefields, townscapes and country views.

Of particular interest to Harry over the past few months has been the building of the new Harwood Bridge. The new construction with its heavy machinery, cranes, workmen and engineering genius is providing a wealth of subject matter for paintings that are capturing a moment in time which will never come again.

Don't miss your chance to see these beautiful works that capture the light and character of this ever changing landscape.

Most of the works in this exhibition have been painted en plein air - that is, on the spot, in front of the subject.

Harry works quickly while out in the landscape to keep the work fresh and lively.

Some of the more detailed paintings have been painted in the studio after being developed from onsite sketches.

Harry trained in classical oil painting at Julian Ashton's Art School in Sydney, and also has an Honours degree in Art History from the University of Sydney. He took up watercolour painting around ten years ago to try something different.

He teaches classes in watercolour and drawing in the Northern Rivers, Norfolk Island, Central Australia and Italy, and has won first prizes in watercolour in the Bentley and Maclean shows in recent years.

Cowper Art Gallery and Studio will also host a watercolour workshop with Harry during Plunge Festival on April 14. There are just a few spots left so get in touch with the gallery to grab your place. Don't miss out on learning from this master of watercolour.

Big River Country runs at Cowper Art Gallery and Studio from March 31 to May 12.

Gallery doors open at 10am on March 31 with the official opening at 4pm with food, drinks, and time to meet the artist.

Gallery opening times are Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm, and Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, in school holidays.

Check the Cowper Art Gallery's Facebook page for up to date information and its website www.cowperartgallery.com for all the details.

Plunge

Clarence Valley Arts and Culture Festival officially opens at 5pm this Wednesday at Yamba Museum, and runs from March 28 to April 30.