24°
News

Big River Group lists on ASX

Adam Hourigan
| 16th May 2017 5:00 AM
The Big River Group, of which the local Big River Timbers is a part has listed on the ASX.
The Big River Group, of which the local Big River Timbers is a part has listed on the ASX.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Premier Australian building and construction products company, Big River Group, of which local company Big River Timbers is a part, has formally announced its listing on the ASX under the Company's parent name, Big River Industries.

Following an application in March, the public sale was successful and stockbroker Taylor Collison closed off a fully subscribed set of new shareholders to the tune of $17 million, bringing the ASX debut forward a week from May 8 to May 1, 2017.

Existing shareholders retained all shares, and entered into voluntary escrow arrangements for various periods up until December 31 2018 in support of the financial prospects of the Company.

Big River Industries issued 11.6 million new shares, which comprise 22.1 per cent of the Company's total. Sold at a price of $1.46 each, the firm has an indicative market capitalisation of $77 million.

The new capital will support Big River Group's expansion plans, including a selective acquisition strategy and new manufacturing initiatives.

Managing Director of Big River Industries Jim Bindon said the apartment market was the only sub-sector likely to slow down in the next few years.

"Civil engineering and infrastructure projects, detached housing and commercial construction are all poised for solid growth,” he explained. "The quarterly value of work completed by builders and construction firms has grown at a compound average rate of 4.8 per cent from mid-2001 to December 2016, and when there were tougher times in one part of the construction market, our experience is that it was generally offset by other segments.”

The listing is the latest in a long line of recent successes. In 2016 the Group invested in a new steel roll forming line at its Wagga Wagga manufacturing facility, joining two established facilities in Grafton. Earlier this year the company acquired Adelaide Timber and Building Supplies in South Australia, and Sabdia Mitre 10 in Queensland.

"With an operating history of almost 100 years, Big River Group has established itself as one of Australia's leading manufacturers and distributors of timber and building products,” Mr Bindson said.

"This ongoing achievement is a clear reflection of our longstanding presence in the marketplace, strong service culture and technical expertise.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Offenders have certificates to show their rehabilitation

Offenders have certificates to show their rehabilitation

Eight offenders guilty of domestive violence and traffic offences have given themselves a good chance of rehabilitation.

'Aladdin's Cave' accused appears in court

Grafton Local Court

Bail application withdrawn so 32-year-old stays in jail

Moss makes most of shift

LOOSE BALL: The ball comes free of the grasp of Seahorses' Jake Lauder during the Group 2 fixture between Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses.

Winger turned back-rower enjoying change of position

Be a Salvo for a day for appeal

Salvation Army officers Martin and Kylie Herring are looking for people to help out with the Red Shield appeal.

Red Shield appeal coming up soon

Local Partners

Be a Salvo for a day for appeal

Join in the community spirit and help out as the Salvation Army get ready for their annual Red Shield Appeal

Art pops up for hospital pictures

Yamba artist Jim Hourigan is using proceeds from a pop-up at sale to fund putting artworks into local hospitals.

Local artist shows work for hospital project

Kara's doing hard yards for mental health awareness

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Join cricketer Kara Sutherland in Grafton for a treadmill marathon

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

11 events not to be missed in the Clarence

Ross Coghill during the running of the maiden and novice combined drafts at the Big River Campdraft on Friday afternoon. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Terri, Steve Irwin planned for third baby before his death

TERRI and Steve Irwin discussed growing their family and trying for a third child just prior to his tragic death in 2006.

REVEALED: Why Coast could miss out on Jessica Watson's film

It has been seven years today, May 15, that Jessica Watson sailed into history.

What Jessica Watson is up to now

‘Hard to remember the wedding’

Luke Davies, writer of Lion, features on Australian Story.

THEY married in a heroin haze, now they may get an Academy Award.

Kathy Lette and her best laid plans

Author draws on own experience with autism to construct characters

'I'm on the menu': Katy Perry's saucy new film clip

Katy Perry's new music video Bon Appetit had 14 million views on You Tube in 24 hours.

The video starts with Perry, in flesh-coloured swimwear...

Lattanzi’s trainwreck TV interview

Chloe Lattanzi gave a trainwreck interview on The Morning Show this morning.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter’s train wreck interview.

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

Netflix is playing around with the price it charges subscribers

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THE owners of this tidy home in a quiet Westlawn street want out ASAP. The property is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have...

Your Search Ends Here

36 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $485,000

Looking for value for money? Then look no further! Just make sure you look quickly though because this feature packed property has been priced to meet today hot...

Your Search Ends Here

36 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $485,000

Looking for value for money? Then look no further! Just make sure you look quickly though because this feature packed property has been priced to meet today hot...

Smart, tidy, master built and great shedding

24 Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $375,000

When you’re looking to get on the flat and need the quality of a master built brick home, then 24 Cypress Street Townsend provides this type of home in the...

Your Privacy Assured

4 Boundary Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 6 $537,500

Located at the end of a quiet no through road with only one adjoining neighbor and natural bush-land on the other side. The larger than average block is 6,798m2 in...

Classy find in Cambridge!

52 Cambridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $230,000

The competition is heating up, you need to get moving! Are you a first home buyer? Are you looking for something extremely affordable and something that has some...

Investors dream property available in Maclean central.

2/13 Rannoch Avenue, Maclean 2463

Town House 3 2 1 $350,000

Rannoch Avenue is a very important location for many residents in Maclean. Not only does it provide one of the best locations to reside, it is also where many of...

&quot;WOODBRIDGE&quot; Farm

Ashby Island 2463

Rural 3 1 6 $1,450,000

Unsurpassed in the Rural Sector of the Clarence Valley is this beautiful family owned farm set upon the Clarence River and encompassing many of the lower river...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!