Big River Milk creams competition at Sydney Royal Show

Director of Big River Milk Peter Watt was happy to receive more awards for his milk and cream at the 2017 Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce Show.

BIG River Milk has once again proven the quality of its produce by taking out gold and silver in a field of tough competitors at the Sydney Royal Cheese and Dairy Produce Show.

The Southgate dairy's top performer was its homogenised milk, which creamed the competition to take out gold, and the top score in its class.

Big River Milk director Peter Watt said they also received silver for their non-homogenised milk, cream, low-fat milk, and the 'barista's bestie' offering.

Winning awards is not a new thing for the Clarence Valley dairy; they've now won six gold medals for different products, and will soon be running out of room on their labels if it continues.

"We're pretty excited with the way it's going,” Mr Watt said.

"We've been very busy at the farm since we took over, and people who go past will notice a big improvement, it's starting to come along.”

Mr Watt said there had been a big push on continually improving the quality and shelf-life of their dairy products.

"Due to the dry spell we've had to feed the cattle with hay so we've taken a bit of a punt and started sowing (feed crops) early in order to improve the quality of the milk,” he said.

"It doesn't grow if it's in a bag.”

He also emphasised the business could not keep growing without continued support.

"Sales are starting to pick up and we're now offering a way for local businesses to deal directly with us and get free delivery,” he said.

"We're the last dairy farm on Lawrence Rd, and we want to keep the jobs here and the dairy farm going.”