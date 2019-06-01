Big River Milk is the cream of the crop

WHIPPED UP: Big River Milk driver Scott Halovic and operations manager Barry Paff celebrate the company's big win.

ONE local milk producer can proudly call themselves cream of the crop.

Big River Milk is the "smoothest and creamiest” cream in Australia, picking up gold in the 2019 Australian Dairy Produce Competition and silver for its milk.

Operation manager Barry Paff said it was a fantastic result for their first entry into the competition.

"We had to truck out product down to Melbourne,” Mr Paff said.

"You present your product as best you can.”

But the awards didn't come as a surprise to many.

"Our customers aren't surprised at all. We supply a lot of coffee shops, they love our cream,” Mr Paff said.

And for the man behind the cream, production operator Gary Marsh the award was as much a testament to the cows as to the operations.

"It's just about taking that extra bit of care,” he said.

"Every show we've been in we win gold.”

Mr Paff said the key to perfect cream was ensuring it did not become too thin or gritty.

"Gary fusses around with it to get the right consistency and texture,” he said.

"Because we a small player we can focus on it.”

Big River Milk has been hit hard by the drought, and Mr Paff said the award would be essential in continuing to expand their business, particularly in supplying the valley's coffee shops.