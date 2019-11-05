Big scores batting first pave way for wins in LCCA

STRIKE: Lawrence opener Luke Ensbey hits a ball through the offside in LCCA first grade at Barry Watts Oval.

LCCA: Luck played a big part in Harwood's comprehensive win over Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean on Saturday.

The top scorer for Harwood, Evan Lewis, road his luck throughout his innings.

"They were a man down, which should have made it easier for me to find the gaps,” he said.

"Instead I kept hitting it to them on the full and they kept dropping me.”

Most of the Harwood top order also fired as they used the big boundaries at Barry Watts to keep the under strength Lawrence team hunting the leather.

All rounders Dean Carroll, 50 and Luke Richardson, 58, kept the scorers busy as Harwood hit 4/225 from their 40 overs.

Lewis said Lawrence began the run chase well with Luke Ensbey and Dean Galloway batting steadily.

"It came down to scoreboard pressure really,” Lewis said.

"Once we got one of their openers run out, the middle order found the six-an-over asking rate too much.

"They tried to keep going, but we were able to keep taking wickets pretty regularly.”

Veteran Luke Many was the only batsman to hold the bowlers at bay, running out of partners to finish 26no.

He said young left-arm medium pacer Josh Johnston, who took 4/12, bowled good line and length to make sure when the batsman made mistakes he capitalised.

"Luke (Richardson) and Dean (Carroll) also bowled well for us,” he said.

"They didn't take a lot of wickets, but they bowled tight and allowed the other bowlers to pick up the spoils.”

Lewis said his team showed signs of hitting its straps after a slow start to the season.

"We've been very scratchy so far, but I think the way Luke and Dean batted on Saturday, we will be looking good for later the rest of the season.

AT ILUKA Oval the visitors Maclean United overpowered Iluka with six wicket win.

Batting first Maclean smashed 4/188 with number three Alex Moffit cracking 72.

Jarrard Moran with 32 and Adam Izzard with 32 kept the scoreboard ticking over in the final overs of the innings.

Iluka's bowlers tried hard with Zac Newton, Dean Bartlett, Jack Webster and Brendan James taking one a piece.

The run chase faltered in the face of accurate opening bowling with Nathan Williams demolishing the top order with 3/26.

Wily veteran Andrew Whiteside came into his own as Iluka chased quick runs and picked up 3/19 to mop up the tail.