Battle for selection at Lions, Suns

GOLD Coast and Brisbane are hoping training reaches another gear on Thursday as players push to prove their form or fitness for recalls.

The Lions will test vice-captain Harris Andrews, midfielder Rhys Mathieson and speedy defender Zac Bailey who have all missed games with hamstring injuries, for the home clash with Sydney.

With Swans forward Lance "Buddy'' Franklin out of action, Andrews is now unlikely to play unless he is 100 per cent fit.

Brisbane don't generally tinker with a winning side but Mathieson would be considered the best chance of a recall to the seniors if he proves his fitness, while Bailey would be more likely to return through the NEAFL.

Debutant Noah Answerth played well in the QClash and is a strong chance to retain his spot and force Bailey to fight his way back in.

At Gold Coast, Wil Powell, who has missed two weeks with concussion, will be available for selection for the trip to Perth to take on premiers West Coast if he can get through Thursday's session.

Anthony Miles, who was the non-playing emergency last round, has also overcome a calf injury and will be strongly considered if he trains well.

Brisbane won’t feel the need to rush back Harris Andrews with Lance Franklin out of Sydney’s team. Picture: Getty Images

Coach Stuart Dew has already declared Sam Day is in consideration after a strong start to the season in the NEAFL.

Aaron Young is also banging on the door after being the NEAFL standout in the first month.

He is averaging 38 possessions a game this season. Jacob Heron and Ben King also played their best games in the reserves against Brisbane on Saturday.

The Suns' NEAFL ranks are about to swell with AFL level players.

High-octane pressure forward Sean Lemmens is set to return via the NEAFL having recovered from ankle surgery he underwent following the opening JLT Community Series win over the Bulldogs.

Regular senior player Lachie Weller, new recruit Corey Ellis (Richmond) and No.3 draft pick Izak Rankine will all play in the next two weeks.