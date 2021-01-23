Big stink as BBL takes another awful turn

Sydney Sixers batsman Moises Henriques was the victim of yet another BBL umpiring howler during Friday’s clash with the Sydney Thunder.

Henriques was a member of Australia's Test squad this summer, meaning his missed a large portion of the Big Bash League.

The 33-year-old made his long-awaited return in Friday's Sydney derby, and pummelled a quick-fire 56 in the run chase at Adelaide Oval.

But his cameo ended in bizarre circumstances, given out caught behind off the bowling of Thunder young gun Tanveer Sangha.

Henriques walked across his crease and looked to slog sweep the delivery through square leg - but replays showed the ball had merely flicked his front pad before gloveman Sam Billings claimed the catch.

The dejected batsman reluctantly made his way back to the pavilion, doing well to control his emotions.

"That's a stinky decision," World Cup champion Alyssa Healy said in commentary for Fox Cricket.

Former Australian all-rounder Brendon Julian exclaimed: "He's missed that by a country mile!

"I think the DRS should come in."

Australian great Mark Waugh sighed: "That's a bad one. He's missed that by a foot.

"You just need the basic footage, for the real howler. That's all you want to change.

"I think the 50/50 calls, you accept that … but if you can do something about the obvious ones, I think you should."

Despite the unfortunate dismissal, Henriques' half-century was all the more impressive considering he's been stuck in a biosecurity bubble for two months.

The lack of technology with the DRS has once again proven a massive talking point in the BBL, with a cluster of terrible on-field decisions marring the tournament.

Fans and pundits have pleaded for the review system to be implemented in the popular T20 competition, but added costs have prevented the DRS from being introduced.

The Thunder turned around an ugly run of form to claim a 46-run win after hitting the biggest score in BBL history against the Sixers.

The men in green came into the match having lost four of the last five matches, but the second century of the season by Alex Hales saw the Thunder record a monster 5/232.

Hales reached triple figures in 51 balls, the explosive knock featuring nine fours and eight sixes.

