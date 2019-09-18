Big storm activity tops up a few tanks

The Clarence Valley was on the receiving end of some storm activity.

WITH the predictions correct, parts of the Clarence received over 7mm of rain during some big storm activity.

While the region will still be hoping for more, enough fell in the Upper and Lower Clarence to at least top up a few tanks in what some residents described as short but strong dumps of rain.

The Lower Clarence received the most with Yamba recording 7.2 mm overnight, whereas Grafton received a respectable 3.4 mm.

Large hail stones were reported in some fierce storm activity out past Glenreagh and towards the Coffs Coast.

However, the storm resulted in power outages across the Clarence Valley, including Grafton, Brushgrove, Cowper, Lower Southgate and some parts of Woodford Island. Fortunately, power was restored not long after.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there would be intermittent cloud cover sticking around for the next few days with a chance of showers increasing again on the weekend.