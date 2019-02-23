Menu
Steven Ward snapped this photo of a popular vantage point to watch huge waves at Turners Beach.
Weather

BIG SURF: Take a look at our waves from Cyclone Oma

Adam Hourigan
by
23rd Feb 2019 5:48 PM
THE threat from Cyclone Oma might have dissipated, but it's still causing havoc on coastal areas and beaches.

And juding by these pics of the coastline, the waves will be angry for sometime yet.

Take a look at some of these pics, taken by staff photographers and readers:

Meanwhile, hazardous surf conditions on the Far North Coast have forced the closure of all beaches in the region.

Conditions have deteriorated quickly, with wave heights from 7-foot plus impacting the coast. High tides are also contributing to the hazardous conditions and lifeguards are urging people to exercise caution near the water. Crossing river bars and rock fishing are not recommended.

Scott McCartney from the Australian Lifeguard Service says beaches will be closed until conditions improve.

"Please observe warning signs and listen to the lifeguards. We'll be monitoring the conditions and will look to re-open beaches when it's safe to do so,” he said.

To find the location of your nearest patrolled beach, go to beachsafe.org.au or download the app.

General Safety Tips During Hazardous Surf Conditions

· Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves

· Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags. See the Beachsafe Website for patrolled locations/times

· Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities

· Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket

· If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police

