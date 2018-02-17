BIG SURF: Warning for large swell as heat continues

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

The heat is still on in the Clarence Valley, and it looks like being hot and humid until rain is forecast on Tuesday.

However, if you're thinking of heading to the beach, the Bureau of Meteorology has warnings out for dangerous surf conditions.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas.

Saturday 17 February Hazardous Surf Warning for: Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast

Sunday 18 February Hazardous Surf Warning for: Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast

Safety Advice NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage. Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.