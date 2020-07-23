Menu
A big haul from one of Reeltime Fishing Charters boats last week.
Fishing

Big swells give way to good fishing

Dick Richards
23rd Jul 2020 5:22 PM
Fishing activity during the past week has been restrained, affected by the large swells along the coast early in the week.

However after the seas dropped back, boats putting to see were able to get action on a wide range of offshore species.

Boats heading to the southern grounds cleaned up,on mixed size snapper, Venus tusk fish, teraglin and Maori cod.

However most of the catches were taken close in, with boats seeking patches wide out finding it hard to lose a bait.

In the estuary, as could be expected, it was bream which produced the most success although blackfish were around in better numbers.

Mark Bake of Iluka weighed in the best bream, 960g, taken on a worm bait on Iluka back breach., while Jace Murdock of Lawrence scored one of 610g on the Iluka wall.

Young Zia Jordan of Wooli is trying hard to make it two Anglers of the Year, by weighing in a bream of 514g taken on a pilchard in the Wooli River.

Renae Murdock of Armidale tried her luck at Frasers and returned with a bream of 630g plus a tailor of 1.500kg.

A few whiting appear to be on the bite,with Tulloch Speers landing one of 220g in Iluka Bay.

However, it was blackfish which appeared to be the target fish of this week.

Best weighed in was the 950g fish taken by Greg Moss of Lawrence who made his catch at the Ilarwill quarry, plus another of 740g.

The spot around the Francis Freeburn tugboat at the top of Yamba Bay produced fish to 912g for Jed Dunsmore

Some anglers at the Middle Wall had a dry run, but others reported almost bagging out —it appears to be a matter of the fish being there one tide and gone the next.

Biggest Fish in 2020

SpeciesWeightAnglerSpeciesWeightAngler
Bream

2.146

2/4/20

Kevin Cook

Yamba

Jewfish

29.1400

5/3/20

Timmy Turtle

Curimbia (Q)

Whiting

1.490

12/3/20

Zia Jordan WooliSnapper

10.875

11/6/20

Dwayne Bishop Wooli
Flathead

7.200

5/3/30

Brett Lentfer

South Grafton

Pelagic

Spanish

mackerel

27.500

7/5/20

Jasper Wearne

Minnie Water

Tailor

4.300

16/5/20

Isobella Rooks

Maclean

Bass

1.378

9/4/20

Gordon Burton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.700

27/2/20

Jim Gardener

Iluka

Other edible

species

Groper

8.600

30/4/20

Steve Pateman

Iluka

Weekly winners

SpeciesWt (kg)LocationGearAngler
Bream0.960Iluka Back beachRod/reel wormMark Bonner Iluka
Whiting 0.220 Iluka Bay

Rod/reel

yabbie

Tulloch Speer Iluka
Flathead
Tailor1.500Frasers Rod/reel lureRenae Murdock Armidale
Blackfish0.950Maclean quarry

Rod/reel

weed

Greg Moss Lawrence
Jewfish
Snapper
Pelagic
Bass
Other edible species
clarence fishing coastal views dick richards gone fishing
Grafton Daily Examiner

