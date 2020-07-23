Big swells give way to good fishing
Fishing activity during the past week has been restrained, affected by the large swells along the coast early in the week.
However after the seas dropped back, boats putting to see were able to get action on a wide range of offshore species.
Boats heading to the southern grounds cleaned up,on mixed size snapper, Venus tusk fish, teraglin and Maori cod.
However most of the catches were taken close in, with boats seeking patches wide out finding it hard to lose a bait.
In the estuary, as could be expected, it was bream which produced the most success although blackfish were around in better numbers.
Mark Bake of Iluka weighed in the best bream, 960g, taken on a worm bait on Iluka back breach., while Jace Murdock of Lawrence scored one of 610g on the Iluka wall.
Young Zia Jordan of Wooli is trying hard to make it two Anglers of the Year, by weighing in a bream of 514g taken on a pilchard in the Wooli River.
Renae Murdock of Armidale tried her luck at Frasers and returned with a bream of 630g plus a tailor of 1.500kg.
A few whiting appear to be on the bite,with Tulloch Speers landing one of 220g in Iluka Bay.
However, it was blackfish which appeared to be the target fish of this week.
Best weighed in was the 950g fish taken by Greg Moss of Lawrence who made his catch at the Ilarwill quarry, plus another of 740g.
The spot around the Francis Freeburn tugboat at the top of Yamba Bay produced fish to 912g for Jed Dunsmore
Some anglers at the Middle Wall had a dry run, but others reported almost bagging out —it appears to be a matter of the fish being there one tide and gone the next.
Biggest Fish in 2020
|Species
|Weight
|Angler
|Species
|Weight
|Angler
|Bream
2.146
2/4/20
Kevin Cook
Yamba
|Jewfish
29.1400
5/3/20
Timmy Turtle
Curimbia (Q)
|Whiting
1.490
12/3/20
|Zia Jordan Wooli
|Snapper
10.875
11/6/20
|Dwayne Bishop Wooli
|Flathead
7.200
5/3/30
Brett Lentfer
South Grafton
Pelagic
Spanish
mackerel
27.500
7/5/20
Jasper Wearne
Minnie Water
|Tailor
4.300
16/5/20
Isobella Rooks
Maclean
|Bass
1.378
9/4/20
Gordon Burton
Lawrence
|Blackfish
1.700
27/2/20
Jim Gardener
Iluka
Other edible
species
Groper
8.600
30/4/20
Steve Pateman
Iluka
Weekly winners
|Species
|Wt (kg)
|Location
|Gear
|Angler
|Bream
|0.960
|Iluka Back beach
|Rod/reel worm
|Mark Bonner Iluka
|Whiting
|0.220
|Iluka Bay
Rod/reel
yabbie
|Tulloch Speer Iluka
|Flathead
|Tailor
|1.500
|Frasers
|Rod/reel lure
|Renae Murdock Armidale
|Blackfish
|0.950
|Maclean quarry
Rod/reel
weed
|Greg Moss Lawrence
|Jewfish
|Snapper
|Pelagic
|Bass
|Other edible species