Big things in small sizes at annual exhibition

Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts member and 8x8 co-ordinator Suz Monin with two of the many exhibits that were entered into last year's competition. Entries are now open for this year's event. Debrah Novak

THE work may be small, but there's some big ideas that are hatched those tiny spaces each year in Maclean.

The Lower Clarence Arts and Craft Association fourth annual small works exhibition, the '8 x 8' is on again this year in conjunction with Clarence Valley Council's Plunge Festival.

This year's theme is the journey, whether real or imagined, in the past or the future. It gives artists and creators the opportunity to interpret the theme on the canvas provided in whatever medium they work with whether it be paint, textiles, needlework, mixed media, glass, ceramic, or any others.

The competitive exhibition is open to all, from children to adults, and not restricted to those living in the local area.

Entry forms with a supplied canvas are available now from Ferry Park Gallery, Maclean. There are three sections for students and an Open section, with great prize money. It would make a great family project

Completed entries are due by Friday, March 15 and the exhibition will run from Friday March 22 - April 26 at Ferry Park Gallery.

The opening and presentation of prizes will be at a cocktail party at 6pm Friday March 22 at Ferry Park Gallery.

Student section prize-giving will be held at 2.30pm on Saturday, March 23.