Big things planned at Lawrence Museum thanks to grant

LOOKING UP: Lawrence Museum president Rob Forbes, shed builder Ken Premmer, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and vice-president Roz Jones look out from the window of their new display shed that will be one of many items helped by a State Government grant.

LOOKING UP: Lawrence Museum president Rob Forbes, shed builder Ken Premmer, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and vice-president Roz Jones look out from the window of their new display shed that will be one of many items helped by a State Government grant. Adam Hourigan

THEY say from little things big things grow, but the dedicated volunteers of the Lawrence Museum have taken it to heart.

From the humble shell of the old ABC transmission station, to a fully-fledged museum and a hand-constructed double storey shed on the way, the museum is coming ahead in leaps and bounds.

"We used to say it was the gap in the map, but now it's the gem in the map,” Lawrence Museum vice-president Roz Jones said.

And they'll be able to continue their good work after an injection of $186,150 to upgrade accessibility and building infrastructure, and Ms Jones paid tribute to her fellow volunteers for the work they had done.

"The museum has grown in leaps in bounds over the past few years so much so volunteers started a concerted fundraising campaign to build a new shed, much of which has been built using recycled materials and constructed by some of the skilful volunteers,” she said.

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears have literally gone into making the museum what it is today by a group of dedicated and passionate locals, so this funding is the icing on the cake for them.”

Announcing the grant, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he was ecstatic for the group.

"The hard-working volunteers of the Lawrence Historical Society have put their heart and soul into making the museum a top-notch historical precinct that attracts bus loads of visitors,” he said.

The money will go towards construction of an accessible pathway and toilets, repairs to the damaged concrete driveway, a new coat of paint to the exterior of the heritage building, the installation of a lift to accommodate wheelchairs/walking frames to the second storey of the new shed and sealing of the asbestos roof.