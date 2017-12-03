Menu
Big turnout to Grafton's Carols

Grafton Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek.
Grafton Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek. Adam Hourigan
Adam Hourigan
by

MORE that 1000 people spent a night under the stars at the Alumy Creek reserve at the Midday Grafton Rotary Carols by Candlelight.

Led by the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Choir and conductor Greg Butcher, the crowd sang to a cavalcade of Christmas songs, and were entertained by the Clarence River Dance Academy dancers.

Special guest for the night, former Play School icon Monica Trapaga swapped vocal duties with singer Lisa Butcher, delighting the young and old in the crowd.

Check out all of the faces and people that made the night a roaring success:

Photos
Photos
Grafton Daily Examiner
