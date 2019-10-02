Big upgrade for popular South Grafton venue

Work has started on the upgrade to the South Services club in South Grafton.

WORK to freshen up one of South Grafton's leading venues has begun.

In September, scaffolding went up at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club to facilitate work on the roof of the venue situated on the banks of the Clarence River.

Secretary manager Debbie Welsh said the suite of works, which included an upgraded foyer, new airconditioning and amenities and structural works, had been on the list of things to do for a while.

Ms Welsh said most of the work was made possible by the strong performance of the club in the last few years, most notably a $518,000 profit made in the last financial year.

"We now have the money and the funds to put back into the club, that is the most important thing,” she said.

"This is due to the hard work of the management team and the board of directors.”

In perhaps the most important work, construction will soon start to shore up the piers underneath the building after they were damaged in the 2013 floods.

This will ensure the long-term future of the structure in the face of further floods.

"Underneath the building is a massive thing,” Ms Welsh said.

"That has been very well known in the club. Some of the piers need to be replaced and that should be starting in the next two weeks.”

Another part of the renovations would be the upgrading of the foyer, which Ms Welsh said they wanted to "soften” and make more welcoming to members and the public.

"The foyer is very sterile and old-fashioned and it does need an upgrade,” she said.

"We are putting the money back into the club, modernising the club.”

The upgrades to the roof, which were being funded mostly through insurance, could not not come soon enough for the club after leaks had started to impact its ability to host functions.

"It has been a bit difficult,” she said.

"With the roofing we can have our full functions back upstairs.”

Ms Welsh hoped to see the works completed by the end of November and said there would be some minor inconveniences as work progressed.