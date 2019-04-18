Big V8s predicted to draw crowds for bumper event

DOMINATOR: Local specialist Andrew Firth will look to continue his good run at his home track.

SPEEDWAY: Easter will be a huge affair at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway, with the track hosting an action-packed Easter Dirty Weekend program over two nights of racing tomorrow and Saturday.

With its previous meeting cancelled due to inclement weather, the Grafton Speedway team is raring to open the gates, with drivers from across seven classes to hit the track.

Headlining the Easter extravaganza during tomorrow night's competition will be the V8 Dirt Modifieds, who will no doubt turn out in droves to close their season at the Grafton venue in the best possible fashion.

Many eyes will be on Grafton local and track specialist Andrew Firth, who proved his dominance earlier in the season, taking out the Clarence Valley Spring Cup and the Stampede.

Firth will be challenged by Corbett brothers Chris and Dale. Dale won the Christmas Cup at the track and Chris is fresh from his WA title win the V8 Dirt Modifieds (See back page article).

Leading Sportsman driver Trevor Wiley (Qld) will also be in the mix, as will Phil McNamara and a host of other challengers from throughout NSW and Queensland.

In the RSA Street Stockers, Brock Armstrong is on the cusp of clinching the overall Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway track point score after what has been a pleasing 2018-19 season so far.

Topping the point score would have Armstrong pocket a $1000 prize for his troubles, so he will leave nothing in the tank over both nights of racing.

Armstrong will certainly be one of the favourites to take out the Stocksville trophy.

Completing the support program on both nights of competition will be RSA Fender Benders, RSA Junior Sedans, Stock Rods and Demo Derby, the latter of which will include the Race to the Death Demo on Saturday night.

Track entry prices are: family (two adults and two high- school-aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under 12) free.

Gates open at 3pm, with racing to start at 6pm.

Grafton Speedway is at the Grafton Showground on Prince St.