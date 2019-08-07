Big W dupe of $2k item flying off shelves

One mum has saved nearly $200 on Bonds baby clothes in the sale. Picture: Big W Families

HAVING kids is bloody expensive.

In fact, the average cost of raising a child in Australia is as much as $170 a week, according to the Australian Institute of Family Studies.

And that doesn't even cover the cost of all the "stuff" you need. Car seats, cribs, nappies, bottles … the list is endless.

Which is why parents go nuts whenever an offer rolls by that can help ease the financial stress of parenthood.

At the start of the month, Big W launched its bi-annual Bub&Me baby event sale - offering a bunch of different baby-related goodies at cut price.

Among the bargains is a $249 pram, down from $299, that shoppers are comparing to the designer brand Bugaboo - that costs up to $2000.

The Big W Haven stroller is being described as a dupe of a designer variety — and costs just $250 in the sale. Picture: Supplied

On Instagram, mums have been frothing over The Mother's Choice 3-in-1 Haven four-wheel stroller.

"That's way better than the pram I got for over double the price," one woman said.

"Fantastic for that price. I loved the bassinet pram when my kids were little," another wrote.

"This is so good for the price," someone else added.

On Facebook, one parent gave it a five-star review, commenting that it was "everything we wanted in a pram" thanks to the fact it can be used as a seat or a bassinet.

A Bugaboo stroller can cost as much as $2000. Picture: Instagram / Bugaboo

Leanne MacDonald, GM of category and product development at Mother's Choice, told news.com.au: "The Haven stroller is really the hero product in that range for first-time mums. The Haven is classified as a comfort stroller, which means it's comfortable for the baby but also really easy and comfortable for the caregiver to use and push around."

The deal began on August 1 and runs until the 14th. If you're not on the hunt for a new pram, there's heaps of other items parents are loving.

One mum shared a receipt of her $186.82 savings made on the Bonds babywear offer, which gives Woolworths Rewards members 50 per cent off the entire range.

"Thank you Big W," she captioned the post, which has since gathered heaps of attention. Other key offers during the sale include Huggies jumbo nappies down to $24, a saving of $6, and Tommee Tippee cups at 25 per cent off.

