Big waves, strong winds expected to smash our coastline

RESIDENTS along our coastline are in for some windy weather today and tomorrow, the Bureau of Meteorology have said.

A Strong Wind Warning has been issued for the Byron Coast for Monday and Tuesday, which means those who are taking to the water on these days should practice caution.

The BoM reports that winds are set to be northerly at 20 to 25 knots (37-46km/h), reaching up to 30 knots (55km/h) south of Cape Byron during the day.

Waves of 2m to 3m at sea can be expected, as well as swell (easterly) below 1m.

The weather situation is due to a broad low pressure trough extedning from central parts of Australia into southwestern NSW and Victoria which is slowly move northeast as a weak cold front approaches from the west.

A stronger cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday and Friday, the BoM report.

The rest of Monday across the Northern Rivers is set to be hot and sunny with a 50% chance of showers during this afternoon and evening.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h region-wide.

Daytime maximum temperatures 34 to 41.

Tomorrow is set to be hot and partly cloudy on the Northern Rivers with a 60% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening as well as the chance of a thunderstorm.

Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning then becoming northwest to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.

Overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 34 to 39.