BIG WEATHER: Storms hit Clarence Sunday night

Karl Bolch sent in this photo of the hailstones he got at his property in Kangaroo Creek.

IT may have come a day later than the Bureau of Meteorology told us, but a series of storms swept across thee Clarence Valley early Sunday night.

Reports of intermittent rain came in from across the area, with Kangaroo Creek resident Karl Golch sending in this video of a series of storms that hit his property.

"Got three thunderstorms with high winds and hail within the space of about 3-4 hours," he said on Sunday night.

"We had a few branches down but nothing major. We have had over 50mm and is still raining."

At the other end of the Clarence Valley, avid storm chaser Megs Burgess saw the front coming in early, and got in position to capture it.

"I decided to hang around in Palmers Island and wait for the storm to come to Yamba," she said.

"Patience is a virtue as they say, and patience was what I had. As soon as I noticed the shelf cloud forming I went straight to Dolphin Park in Yamba and managed to capture this beauty.

"She was just so beautiful to watch.. No damage from this storm just a lot of rain."

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded the sporadic nature of the rain from the storm, recording 29mm in a 3 hour period up to 9pm at the Grafton Airport, with only 1.9mm recorded in the same period at the Grafton Ag Research Station.

One thing that is common is the desire for more rain in the Clarence Valley, with many Facebook readers willing the storm to drop some rain their way.