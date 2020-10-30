Big weekend of cricket action in the Lower Clarence

Nathan Ensbey top scored with 65 not out for Lawrence in their win over Yamba in the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition last weekend

CRICKET: There will be plenty of cricket action for fans to whet their appetite with this weekend as the Lower Clarence Cricket Association enter their second round, and the first lot of North Coast Cricket Council two-day fixtures get underway.

Last weekend was the first round of the LCCA Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition, with defending premiers Maclean United and a resurgent Lawrence outfit both earning opening round wins.

To start their 2020/21 campaign Maclean United took on Woodford Island Warriors, with the club fielding a first grade side for the first time in recent history.

Winning the toss and electing to bat Woodford Island found it difficult to score runs on the Yamba Oval pitch, with only Greg Walker (28) and Steve Coupier (11) reaching double figures against a fierce attack led by Adam Izzard, who returned with figures of 6-17 off eight overs.

Chasing a total of 68 Maclean United made light work of the chase, reaching the total in just 9.1 overs with eight wickets to spare with Jarrad Moran putting in a captain’s knock with an unbeaten 26.

Meanwhile a star-studded Lawrence outfit started their quest for a maiden LCCA first grade title in fine form accounting for Yamba last weekend.

Yamba made the perfect start in their clash at Barry Watts Oval last weekend when openers Laurie Urquhart (20) and Richard Carter (41) paired up for a 35-run opening stand before Lawrence made a breakthrough.

Wickets fell at regular intervals as Jarrod Ensbey (4-21) and Doug Harris (3-23) made light work of Yamba’s middle order, with only Matt Breakwell (38*) providing some resistance to the attack as Yamba were all-out for 122.

In reply, Lawrence captain Nathan Ensbey (65*) was the star of the show as the first drop carried his bat through the innings to help his side reach the target with three wickets still in the shed.

The third game of the round between Harwood and Iluka was abandoned with Harwood at 6/221 after an afternoon storm washed the clash out.

This weekend will see Harwood take on Maclean United at Maclean’s Wherrett Park 3, Yamba host Iluka and Woodford Island Warriors face off against Lawrence at Barry Watts Oval.

In the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League last weekend was put on hold for the Plan B Regional Bash, which saw Coffs Coast Chargers halted by a tenth wicket partnership and knocked out of the competition.

This weekend the NCCC Premier League moves into the first round of the two-day competition after playing two weekends of T20 clashes.

Harwood will host North Districts at Harwood Oval, while Valleys will take on Sawtell and Phillip Hughes Oval.