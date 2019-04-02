Big wet fails to stop crowd at Big Bat Festival

DESPITE some questionable weather, adults and children were provided the opportunity to get close to bats at a festival in Maclean.

The misunderstood animal was front and centre at the inaugural Big Bat Festival on Saturday, which allowed Clarence Valley residents to learn about the natural environment.

Festival co-organiser Greg Clancy was happy with how the festival went and was buoyed by seeing so many people visit the event at the Maclean Showground, despite the weather.

"It was a great success despite the rain, and the numbers were very encouraging," Mr Clancy said.

"For an inaugural festival I think it was really really successful."

Mr Clancy said part of the success was down to the way in which all age groups could engage with the stalls, with activities for children running alongside sessions aimed at adults.

"The wildlife displays were extremely popular, you couldn't drag the kids away," he said.

"We wanted it to be educational as well as enjoyable.

"The talks were also a big success."

The weather did have an impact on the number of attendees at the grand finale to watch the seemingly endless number of bats fly out into the sky at dusk.

"A few of us stayed to watch the bats fly out and there was a really good show. Unfortunately most people had left by then," Mr Clancy said.