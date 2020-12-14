BIG WET: How much rain did we get so far?

Members of Yamba SES prepare sandbags to help deal with any flooding from major rain event. Photo: Yamba SES

WITH recent flood watches placed on the Clarence and Orara rivers, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts significant rain events to hit the coast from early Monday morning.

Heavy rain is predicted for today and tomorrow, with local rivers expected to rise due to the upcoming rainfall. Both the Clarence River and the Orara river are on flood watch, with predictions for moderate flooding of the Orara River, and minor flooding for the Clarence.

As of 8am Monday morning, there are no rain enforced road closures, though one section of the Lawrence road is one lane only due to a riverbank slip.

Yamba SES commander George Szekely said the unit had not been called to any major jobs as of yet, and had been assisting in callouts to help tarp roofs, remove trees from roads and prepare sandbags.

Mr Szekely said anyone wishing to grab sandbags could get them from their new headquarters at 34 Fairtrader Drive in Yamba, in the industrial complex.

However, it appears that overnight while the rain came, the falls were significantly down from what fell over the weekend.

The Dorrigo catchment area had the most rain in the past 24 hours, recording almost 70mm of rain, while in the Clarence, the coastal area of Wooli and inland at Lowanna had around 60mm of rain.

The full rainfall figures for the area are: