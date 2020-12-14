Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Members of Yamba SES prepare sandbags to help deal with any flooding from major rain event. Photo: Yamba SES
Members of Yamba SES prepare sandbags to help deal with any flooding from major rain event. Photo: Yamba SES
News

BIG WET: How much rain did we get so far?

Adam Hourigan
14th Dec 2020 8:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH recent flood watches placed on the Clarence and Orara rivers, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts significant rain events to hit the coast from early Monday morning.

Heavy rain is predicted for today and tomorrow, with local rivers expected to rise due to the upcoming rainfall. Both the Clarence River and the Orara river are on flood watch, with predictions for moderate flooding of the Orara River, and minor flooding for the Clarence.

>>> RELATED: Intense rain coming, and it will be heavy

As of 8am Monday morning, there are no rain enforced road closures, though one section of the Lawrence road is one lane only due to a riverbank slip.

Yamba SES commander George Szekely said the unit had not been called to any major jobs as of yet, and had been assisting in callouts to help tarp roofs, remove trees from roads and prepare sandbags.

Mr Szekely said anyone wishing to grab sandbags could get them from their new headquarters at 34 Fairtrader Drive in Yamba, in the industrial complex.

However, it appears that overnight while the rain came, the falls were significantly down from what fell over the weekend.

The Dorrigo catchment area had the most rain in the past 24 hours, recording almost 70mm of rain, while in the Clarence, the coastal area of Wooli and inland at Lowanna had around 60mm of rain.

The full rainfall figures for the area are:

Dorrigo (Coramba Rd) 69
Lowanna (Lowanna Road) 61
Wooli (Browns Knob) 56
Lawrence (Pringles Way) 42
Grafton Airport AWS 37
Urbenville 36
Baryulgil 32
Glenreagh 32
Drake 31
Glen Elgin 29
Sandy Hill 28
Tabulam Muirne 27
Meldrum 25
Yamba 23
Dorrigo (Bielsdown Creek) 22
Grafton Research Station 22
South Grafton 21
Minnie Water Pump Station 18
Billyrimba 16
Wooli Sportsground 12
Tabulam 9.6
Lilydale 9.5
Newton Boyd 7.4
Nymboida 6
Wylie Creek (Burrenbar) 3
Gowan Brae 0
Coaldale 0
clarence flood clarence rain clarence weather flood watch rain
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

        Premium Content Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #30-27

        News Two loud voices, one strong group, a fruity pick and an arty type open up the Power 30 list of those who made a difference in the past 12 months.

        Cyclone-like weather hitting NSW and Qld

        Cyclone-like weather hitting NSW and Qld

        News Residents are being urged to prepare for flooding, heavy rain

        PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

        Weather Parts of the region have copped almost 400mm of rain

        62 people appearing in Grafton court today

        Premium Content 62 people appearing in Grafton court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton court today, Monday December 14