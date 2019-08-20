BIG WINNERS: Ghosts success draws on with season awards

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP: The Grafton Ghosts were winners of more than just one trophy on Sunday, after taking out the Bowen Family Trophy for winning the club championship on accumulated points across all four grades.

Grafton took the gong after a stellar year across each of the competitions and edged out Coffs Harbour Comets in second place by 15-points.

Grafton club president Gary Gillespie was delighted to accept the award for his club and was thankful for all the contributions of stakeholders that have taken them to where they are now.

"Winning the club championship shows that we were consistent across all four grades. That's a big honour to have and that recognition of the club as a whole as well as people from the past that have helped get us to the standard that we're at,” Gillespie said.

"Things are looking bright for the future of the Grafton Ghosts.”

Along with the club and first grade championships, the Ghosts saw award winners scattered across three of the four grades.

Dylan Collett claimed the award for most tries in the first grade season with 19.

Vincent Williams finished top points scorer and goal scorer with 112 points and 46 goals.

Elliot Speed was dominant in the under-18s claiming best and fairest as well as the points scorer and goal scorer awards with 82 points and 27 goals.