Bigger and better at the Yamba Markets

THE Yamba River Market is officially the largest regular outdoor event in the Clarence Valley.

Phil Nicholas of Live Prawn Productions, the not-for-profit arts organisation that operates the markets said that at least 3000 people attended the November markets.

"No other monthly event in the Clarence brings so many people together in a communal atmosphere. We love making it happen and want to keep growing,” he said.

"At the last market, the Downriver Choirs, consisting of students from half a dozen primary schools in the Lower Clarence and led by the indefatigable Ryan Enns, not only entertained the crowds for hours on end, they raised an incredible $980 in donations for the family of Sasha Berry.

"It was also clear on the day that the addition of the Kombi Show and Shine, alongside the Yoga Yurt, encouraged many Clarence Valley residents to call in on a market they might otherwise only visit once a year.”

This steady growth is great news for local traders and boosts the capacity of Live Prawn Productions to deliver new cultural events.

"Our platform is to develop and produce arts and cultural across the Clarence,” said Mr Nicholas.

"We are limited only by the imagination and available time of association members. The door is wide open for new members and we have capacity to mentor younger artists, or those with an interest in event management, production and marketing.

"It's a free education and training opportunity, so if you want to be a part of something innovative and exciting, call us for a chat.”

The Christmas market takes place this Sunday December 10, and features performances by internationally acclaimed comedy contortionist Bendy Em.

An additional market, planned for mid-January will be announced soon.