Bigger and better carols night ready to roll

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Grafton Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek. Adam Hourigan

The Clarence Valley is gearing up for Christmas already and Rotary Grafton Midday is all for it on Saturday November 30.

Rotary Club of Grafton Midday and the Clarence Valley Orchestra will present their spectacular Carols by Candlelight again at the beautiful Alumy Creek Reserve, Lawrence Rd, Alumy Creek.

This night has become a great family evening and festive event for the Valley.

Conductor of the Clarence Valley Orchestra & Chorus Greg Butcher has been busy writing a musical Christmas program that will cater for all tastes, with a fantastic variety of entertainment from traditional carols to some lighter well-known Christmas songs.

Celebrity and vocalist Denis Walter who has sung at Melbourne's biggest carols for over 30 years is the special guest artist who will perform with the orchestra this year.

There will also be an appearance from a drop-in visitor from the North Pole for all the kids.

A larger variety of food stalls will be available for dinner and refreshments. Silver Bell Sponsors this year include Riverbank Animal Hospital, J.Notaras & Sons, Findex, John Wright Plumbers & Suppliers, JR Richardson & Sons and Riverside on Clarence B&B.

Free shuttle buses sponsored by Grafton Busways will be available to and from Alumy Creek Reserve, with pick-ups at the usual Busways Grafton 375A & 376 routes, along with the South Grafton 374 route from 4pm.

Gates open to the public at Alumy Creek Reserve at 5pm with the night concluding around 9pm.

Please check out the Facebook page at Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek for the latest details.

Entry is by donation.