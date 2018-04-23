Menu
From Monday, June 18 The Daily Examiner will never be less than 32 pages in size.
Opinion

BIGGER AND BETTER DEX: Our promise to pass 'pinch test'

Bill North
by
14th Jun 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU demanded. We listened.

For $1.80 you want something of substance to put in your hands; value for money.

We're for giving you what you want, so from this Monday failing the newspaper 'pinch test' will become a thing of the past.

From this Monday I promise to you that every single edition of The Daily Examiner will contain at least 32 pages - at no extra cost, there's no hidden catch.

During my first year as editor of The Daily Examiner I made a point to take on board feedback from you, the trusted reader, about what we can do better.

How will we do it?

Older and Wiser is one of the new feature pages to be included in the expanded minimum 32-page editions of The Daily Examiner
For starters, we're introducing several new feature pages we think you'll like. For instance, Wednesday will include a section dedicated to senior citizens called Older & Wiser.

Celebrating a significant birthday or anniversary? A wedding? The birth of your grandchild? We want to share your special occasions in our Milestones series - and I'm sure your friends and family will appreciate it, too.

We're focused on publishing more local faces in the paper, in particular our children playing junior sport.

We're also unveiling a comprehensive new dedicated daily weather page, plus much, much more.

For 159 years we've been here for you, and you've been here for us. We're not going anywhere. Our commitment is to you. Thank you for staying true to us, and we look forward to sharing our future together.

