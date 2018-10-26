Menu
SuperCoach BBL has launched for 2018-19.
Cricket

Bigger, better, bashier: $55K on line in SuperCoach BBL

by Tom Sangster
23rd Oct 2018 10:17 AM

SUPERCOACH BBL is back - and it's bigger, better, bashier.

Here are five reasons to sign up:

 

1 More cash up for grabs

Huge money is on the line with a $25,000 major prize, up from $10,000. Likewise, the total prize pool has increased to $55,000, up from $20,000. Playing SuperCoach remains TOTALLY FREE.

 

Grand prizes

1st = $25K

2nd = $5K

3rd = $3K

4th - 10th = $1K

Per round prize for highest score = $1K (x15 rounds)

Total prize pool = $55K

 

SuperCoach BBL has launched for 2018-19.

 

2 More flexibility ... Field full side every round

We've addressed feedback about difficulty fielding a full XI every round. SuperCoaches now have more flexibility between positions, with the allrounder position removed. Allrounders are now dual position players, selectable as batsmen or bowlers. Wicketkeepers are also dual position players, selectable as batsmen or wicketkeepers. These changes allow SuperCoaches to react instantly to any change and field a full side every round.

 

3 Bigger squads

Further to our previous point, SuperCoach squad sizes have increased from 15 to 16 to create added team flexibility and emergency cover. There's no excuse for not fielding a full side.

4 More action, more excitement

As the Big Bash gets bashier, so does SuperCoach BBL. The game has been boosted to 15 rounds to account for additional matches, up from 10 rounds.

Lynnsanity is set to hit Big Bash again this season.

 

5 We're your assistant coach … for FREE

We've scheduled almost 300 pieces of editorial content over the season to help mould your side into a SuperCoach powerhouse - including stories, podcasts, videos, live shows and exclusive content from Shane Warne. Content is FREE to view. No paywall. No subscription.

 

 

Playing SuperCoach BBL is free, go to supercoach.couriermail.com.au/bbl/classic. As a subscriber of this masthead though, you get access to more Premium (locked) stories than non-subscribers, hopefully making choosing your team easier.

