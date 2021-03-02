Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

‘Biggest bang’: Family’s lucky escape as tree crushes house

by Grace Mason
2nd Mar 2021 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BELLENDEN Ker family says it felt like their home was being "taken by a cyclone" as wild weather caused a huge palm tree to crash onto their home in the middle of the night.

Craig Barelds said the family was woken by the "biggest bang" about 2am on Monday morning to find the giant tree had landed on their roof just above his 10-year-old son's bedroom.

"He spent the rest of the night in our bedroom," he said.

A large palm tree crashed through the roof of Craig Barelds' Bellenden Ker house just above his son's bedroom. Picture: Craig Barelds
A large palm tree crashed through the roof of Craig Barelds' Bellenden Ker house just above his son's bedroom. Picture: Craig Barelds

Wind gusts of more than 80km/h have been recorded along the Cassowary Coast as the low pressure system nears the coast. A cyclone warning is officially in place.

Mr Barelds said the tree had survived multiple major weather events, but had likely caused more than $10,000 to their home as it crashed onto the tin roof, through the gutter and support beams.

A large palm tree crashed through the roof of Craig Barelds' Bellenden Ker house just above his son's bedroom. Picture: Craig Barelds
A large palm tree crashed through the roof of Craig Barelds' Bellenden Ker house just above his son's bedroom. Picture: Craig Barelds

"We'd just had some trees removed too, but not that one," he said.

"It sounded and felt like a cyclone was taking the whole house."

More than 42,000 Ergon Energy customers, including at Bellenden Ker, have spent a large part of Monday without power as wild weather lashes the region.

Originally published as 'Biggest bang': Family's lucky escape as tree crushes house

cyclone niran

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jacaranda Festival program highlights an exciting year

        Premium Content Jacaranda Festival program highlights an exciting year

        News A new event, a new focal point and some exciting acts are just the start for restarted festival events

        Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

        Weather Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        JAILED: Serial traffic offender’s shocking rap sheet

        Premium Content JAILED: Serial traffic offender’s shocking rap sheet

        Crime Thought his girlfriend was in labour when he stole and crashed car

        REVEALED: When and where our frontline workers will get jab

        Premium Content REVEALED: When and where our frontline workers will get jab

        Health Dates have been announced for the arrival of vaccine hubs in regional areas, as...