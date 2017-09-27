Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiffiny Hall wants children to learn self defence techniques to protect themselves. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Tiffiny Hall wants children to learn self defence techniques to protect themselves. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Education

Biggest Loser Tiffiny Hall: This could save a life

by Alison Stephenson
24th Jul 2018 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Biggest Loser trainer Tiffiny Hall has called on the government to make self-defence training compulsory in schools for all students.

The 34-year-old, who is Australia's highest ranked female martial artist in the country, says children as young as 12 should have to undertake classes to learn how to protect themselves.

"I would like it to be compulsory in the school curriculum," Hall told The Daily Telegraph.

"Whether it's a six week course or regular training, everyone should learn personal safety.

"I have taught self defence courses in schools my whole life and I think it's so important to learn young.

"Even learning one or two hours of self defence can give you the skills to save your life and that's all you need.

Hall, who includes self defence classes in her TiffXO.com online fitness program, says learning how to "be safe" and protect yourself is as important as the message to drink water, exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet.

"I don't believe you can be holistically well, mentally, psychologically and physiologically unless you can be safe as well," she added.

"Safety for me and my members is number one and that's what we should be teaching our kids".

 

Tiffiny Hall says students need to learn they can only control their own behaviour. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Tiffiny Hall says students need to learn they can only control their own behaviour. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Hall, who is a new mum to ten-month old Arnold with comedian husband Ed Kavalee, added that kids - and adults - need to learn they can only control their own behaviour.

Tiffiny Hall. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Tiffiny Hall. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

"A lot of people put it down to 'that's just unlucky, that won't happen to me' but everyone should be prepared.

Self defence is just preparation and its very important for everyone to learn self defence."

Related Items

biggest loser children health parenting self-defence tiffiny hall

Top Stories

    BANK CLOSURE: Clarence Valley customers to fight decision

    premium_icon BANK CLOSURE: Clarence Valley customers to fight decision

    Business Bank decision to close its door has prompted an angry response from its customers.

    Blunt email sparks action for Ulmarra

    premium_icon Blunt email sparks action for Ulmarra

    News 'His family have gone through enough tragedy and disaster'

    National interest in auction shows investors taking note

    premium_icon National interest in auction shows investors taking note

    Business The Clarence Coast is in the sights of investors says a local agent

    PEDAL POWER: Junior mountain bikers conquer Toowoomba track

    premium_icon PEDAL POWER: Junior mountain bikers conquer Toowoomba track

    Sport Event part of Australian and Queensland Enduro series

    Local Partners