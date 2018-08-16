Huge travel bargains revealed for online mega-sale

This stunning Bali villa will be on offer in Travel Frenzy’s August 2018 sale.

If you've been thinking of another holiday, whether it's a big adventure or a quick getaway, make sure you're free on Tuesday night.

Travel Frenzy, the online mega sale for travel deals, goes live on August 21 at 7pm AEST and over 24 hours it will offer massive savings on everything from flights and hotels to cruises, tours, travel insurance, rental cars and travel-related items like luggage.

We're talking savings of more than 70 per cent on prices for popular destinations like Bali, Thailand, Hawaii and Japan, plus cruise prices slashed by as much as $3000.

So if you want to bag a holiday bargain, this could be your best chance for it.

This villa in Bali is one of the many, many massive deals on offer next week.

The 24-hour travel shopping bonanza has previously attracted more than one million shoppers and is considered one of Australia's biggest-ever online travel sales.

It's an offshoot of the giant online shopping event Click Frenzy.

"This event has absolutely taken off," Click Frenzy co-founder Grant Arnott said.

"Travel Frenzy created a giant boost to travel bookings setting record sales days for many of our participating retailers.

"That shows the huge appetite Australian shoppers have for 24 hour bargains, and it's awesome to see more travel brands than ever joining this year's Travel Frenzy."

We got Click Frenzy to provide a sneak peek at what shoppers can expect from Tuesday's Travel Frenzy.

Here are some of the best deals you might consider jumping on when the sale goes live.

Cantik Bali Villas is slashing prices by up to 77 per cent.

BALI

If you're thinking of heading to the holiday island, Cantik Bali Villas - luxurious villas in Seminyak with a luxury private pool - are offering a massive saving of 77 per cent off the usual price.

Yep - that's 77 per cent less than you'll usually pay.

SOUTH PACIFIC CRUISES

For prices starting at $99 per night, you can cruise the South Pacific with P&O on selected departures on trips between seven and 12 nights.

As part of this deal, you'll also get $100 on-board credit and collect 10x FlyBuys points.

China is tipped to be one of the more popular destinations this year — and you can visit the country on a nine-day tour for $666 per person, twin share. Picture: iStock

TOURS IN ASIA

Webjet will offer a range of nine-day tours, with flights, for really affordable prices. They include:

• Taste of China tour (nine days) with flights from $666 per person, twin share

• Taste of Vietnam tour (nine days) with flights from $999 per person, twin share

• Impressions of Japan tour (nine days) with flights from $1999 per person, twin share.

CARIBBEAN CRUISES

For something a little different, MSC Cruises is offering a 10-night trip through the Caribbean on the MSC Divina.

The cruise departs from Miami, Florida on January 31, 2019 and visits St Johns in Antigua and Barbuda, Basseterre at St Kitts and Nevis, Road Town in the British Virgin Islands, Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe, and Philipsburg in Saint Martin before returning to Miami.

It's priced from $869 per person, twin share - that's a saving of 40 per cent per person.

Now’s your chance to check out the Caribbean, including beautiful Basseterre in St Kitts and Nevis, on a bargain. Picture: iStock

To give you an idea of what else to expect, some of the major brands to participate in last year's Travel Frenzy included Air New Zealand, Contiki, Flight Centre, Hilton, InsureandGo, Manta Hotels, Qatar Airways, STA Travel, The Luggage Store, Travel Insurance Direct, Virgin Australia and Webjet.

Last year's most popular destinations were Bali, Thailand, Hawaii, Japan and Fiji.

The Click Frenzy team predicts Vietnam to be one of the most popular travel spots this year, along with China. It's also offering more Europe bargains than previous years, with potential savings "in the thousands" for European holidays.

If you're thinking of taking part, make sure you subscribe (for free) before the sale begins - you'll get early access and some exclusive offers.

Click Frenzy Travel runs from 7pm AEST on Tuesday, August 21 until 7pm AEST on Wednesday, August 22 at clickfrenzy.com.au.