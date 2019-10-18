Biggest speed traps in your area revealed

JANUARY 18, 2002 : Sign warning "Speed cameras in use 24 hours" on entry ramp to Eastern Distributor motorway in Sydney, 18/01/02. pic Bill Hearne. NSW / Road / Camera

JANUARY 18, 2002 : Sign warning "Speed cameras in use 24 hours" on entry ramp to Eastern Distributor motorway in Sydney, 18/01/02. pic Bill Hearne. NSW / Road / Camera

NSW traffic cameras are slugging millions from motorists' hip pockets, prompting calls to audit one spot which netted a whopping $4.3 million in speeding fines alone.

The Daily Telegraph can now reveal how much Sydney roads made from red light and speed cameras in the year to the end of August 2019.

Ten notorious speed traps across NSW are responsible for generating more than a fifth of the state's $104 million traffic camera revenue.

The state's top-earning speed camera for the second year in a row - on the Eastern Distributor northbound - raised a whopping $4.3 million in the past 12 months.

The Eastern Distributor has ranked as the state’s biggest money-maker. Source: Bill Hearne.

The NRMA's Peter Khoury says the Eastern Distributor needed a serious investigation by the government.

"We need to look at the warning signs and see if they are working adequately. Half of the time people have already passed the camera when they see the sign. In the Eastern Distributor in particular there's merit in doing an audit," he said.

Following closely behind the top-earning tunnel is the Lane Cove Tunnel westbound at Lane Cove West, which made the government almost $3 million, followed by the Cross City Tunnel westbound at East Sydney, which raked in $2.6 million.

The fourth biggest-earner was on Griffiths Road, eastbound at Lambton in Newcastle, which made $2.1 million, while the Princes Highway southbound at Kogarah raked in the same amount.

Ryde Road West Pymble southbound, the M1 northbound in Gwynneville and the Lane Cove Tunnel eastbound all hit commuters with $2 million in fines.

The figures differ dramatically from the previous year with two of the previous top three cash-nabbing cameras in the heart of the city now pipped from the top spot.

George Street eastbound at Haymarket cashed in $4.1 million in 2017-18 but this year just scraped in over $61,000 as light rail works dampened traffic in the area.

Similarly, Elizabeth St northbound made $800,000 this year, down $2.7 million on the previous year as a result of construction works.

Meanwhile, it was a speed limit reduction of 10km to 60km/h on Griffiths Road - one of Newcastle's busiest roads - which caught motorists off guard this year - driving revenue up by more than a million.

In total, almost half a million taxpayers were nabbed by traffic fines over the past year with the average fine at $236.

Despite the fines bonanza, drivers are being warned of another massive fines blitz with NSW Budget papers revealing plans to reap an extra $160 million in projected fine revenue.

The news comes after total revenue from fines fell this year to $104 million from $182 million in the 2017-18 year.

The government's greed regarding traffic fine revenue was blindsiding it, Mr Khoury said, citing substandard signage around many cameras.

His message to the government was simple.

"Don't put your feet up and just collect revenue and fines. Let's see what we can do to make roads safer, particularly tunnels," Mr Khoury said.

The infamous red light and speed cameras at Railway Square, Haymarket. Picture: Monique Harmer.

Cash-rich cameras should be subject to intense scrutiny, he argues, with a sweeping review of their efficacy needed.

"Where there's an incident where people are consistently booked, clearly something needs to be done about that because these are dangerous locations and it's not good enough to simply have a system designed to keep collecting fines," he said.

"The idea is to make the roads safer. If they're not doing that then there's obviously a problem with that location."

The state conducts audits of traffic cameras every year with the most recent released in October 2018.

But the government needs to go further, Mr Khoury says, by ramping up police enforcement and educational campaigns.

"Cameras have a role to play but more importantly if you want to change people's behaviour right across the network and not just at a specific location we need highway patrols," he said.

LUCK OF THE DRAW

Exactly when commuters are getting caught out by cameras really is luck of the draw with an analysis of the government's revenue revealing strange anomalies in the number of fines issued throughout the year.

Some cameras are cashing in more than 16 times the rate of fines at different times of the year.

On the Eastern Distributor, for example, commuters were met with tough luck in July this year, getting shocked with almost $500,000 in fines. That's compared to just $30,000 in the same month the previous year.

Transport for NSW says that discrepancy is a result of the camera being in test mode from early July to mid-August last year as a result of a fibre optic connection issue.

Similarly, on Griffiths Road in Newcastle drivers were slapped with $60,000 in fines in August 2018, compared to a whopping $205,000 for the same spot in March.

Speed and red light camera on Pennant Hills Road at Beecroft.

Changes in traffic conditions or maintenance could also potentially explain the anomalies, Mr Khoury says.

As could the government's process of recalibrating some fines issued to business vehicles to the drivers themselves - a process that can take some months, he says.

Transport for NSW emphasised community support for traffic cameras with a survey commissioned by the Roads and Maritime Service finding 80 per cent of drivers support the use of cameras for mobile phone offences.

Executive director for the Centre of Road Safety Bernard Carlon said that the effectiveness of speed cameras was indisputable with a 2018 speed camera review finding an 80 per cent reduction in fatalities at fixed speed camera locations.

"We know that speed cameras work to slow drivers down, reduce the number and severity of crashes, and save lives. This has been demonstrated both in NSW and worldwide," he said.

"Every cent from speed camera revenue goes into the Community Road Safety Fund, which is used to fund important safety programs such as school zone flashing lights, road safety upgrades and high visibility police operations."