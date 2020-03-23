Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

QUEENSLAND has recorded its highest increase of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with 60 new cases confirmed overnight.

Chief Health Officer of Queensland, Dr Jeanette Young, confirmed the increase to the state's total number of cases to 319.

GP DISMAYED AT CROWDED YOUTH IGNORING WARNINGS

CONFUSION OVER QLD SCHOOL CLOSURES

QUEENSLANDER IN LOCKDOWN ISSUES PLEA

TOOWOOMBA STAFF MEMBER DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS

The State Government will consider whether Queensland should shut its domestic borders, with Cabinet to discuss the issue today.

Meanwhile Education Minister Grace Grace said schools will remain open until April 3 when the Easter break begins.

It comes despite NSW this morning urging parents to keep their children home while Victoria will close schools from tomorrow.

"However parents can choose whether or not they wish to send their children to school," Ms Grace said.

If parents do keep their children home, they must advise the school, ensure they continue with online learning materials and ensure they're practicing social distancing.

A patient diagnosed with coronavirus has been placed in ICU - the first since the outbreak in Queensland.

Queensland hospitals have also begun rescheduling elective surgeries.

Coronavirus is here. It’s hard to believe when it’s a glorious day outside, but the danger is real. I’m asking you and your family to stay in your neighbourhoods as much as possible. Observe social distancing and don’t venture out unless you have to. #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/82fRBv7yuK — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 22, 2020

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety. For full access to our premium journalism, subscribe here

ELITE GIRLS' SCHOOL CLOSED AFTER PARENTS TEST POSITIVE

ST Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane will be closed today after three parents tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The school will be closed to students however teachers will be on site finalising their online learning plans today.

The school will confirm later today whether it will open or remain closed tomorrow.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed schools across the state would remain open.

Originally published as Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319