Bike accidents roll on across the region

Emergency services were called to Stewarts Road near Woolgoolga this afternoon.

The region's spate of bike accidents continues this afternoon with emergency services called to dirt trails near Woolgoolga.

Two motorbikes collided along Stewarts Road at around 2.30pm.

The NSW Ambulance Service was called to the scene.

A 15-yr-old male suffered a suspected fractured arm and a 17-yr-old male sustained a chest injury.

They were transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It comes not long after an horrific dirt bike crash at nearby Corindi which left two children with serious injuries.

Eight-year-old Ollie Waanders remains in intensive care with significant bleeding in his brain after the accident last Wednesday.

Woman impaled by tree branch in cycling accident: NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager, Inspector Dean Lassau, described the situation as "traumatic."

Also last week, a woman fell after riding along the Coffs Creek boardwalk, and was impaled on a mangrove.

The 59-year-old woman remains in a stable condition at John Hunter Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager, Inspector Dean Lassau, has urged people to take extra care these school holidays.

"These types of accidents are extremely unfortunate," Insp Lassau said.

Ollie Waanders remains in Queensland Children's Hospital.

"As a paramedic there is no worse feeling heading to an accident where a child's been involved.

"We know it's the school holidays and kids are wanting to get out and have fun. We urge everyone to take extra care. One small error could lead to a serious injury."